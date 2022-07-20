Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Heading to Boston — with a Little Help from the Red Sox!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William departing the Fitzwilliam Museum during an official visit to Cambridgeshire

Prince William and Kate Middleton are bringing the Earthshot Prize to the U.S.

After previously announcing that the second Earthshot Prize awards ceremony will be taking place in the United States, the couple revealed the exact location on Twitter on Wednesday, sharing that they are heading to the city of Boston in December.

"In 2022, we're back and bringing Earthshot to the USA where we'll award the next five winners of the Prize," William, who created the global environment awards in October 2020, says in a video on Twitter.

The video then cuts to Red Sox All-Star Xander Bogaerts from the home of the iconic baseball team at Fenway Park.

"And we will be doing it right here in Boston," Bogaerts says from the outfield.

Inspired by President John F. Kennedy's famed 10-year goal of landing on the moon (known as Moonshot), the Earthshot Prize aims to promote impactful approaches to the world's most pressing environmental challenges.

During their visit to Boston, Massachusetts, the couple will also spotlight and celebrate the "inspiring" city for their work on addressing the impacts of climate change and building a resilient future, they said in a statement.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were last in the U.S. in 2014 during their visit to New York. Their first visit to the U.S. together was shortly after their royal wedding in 2011, when they headed to Los Angeles.

Kate and Prince William, 40, hinted that an announcement was imminent on July 19, when they shared a question on Twitter.

"Who's good at geography?" they wrote. "Complete the phrase: @EarthshotPrize 2022 is going to be held in _____!"

Earlier this month, the Earthshot Prize officially became an independent charity apart from the couple's Royal Foundation with Prince William taking on the role of president.

"The urgency of the situation can't be overstated," William told PEOPLE exclusively following the inaugural Earthshot Prize ceremony in October. "But through the Earthshot Prize, I want to show people across the world why there is reason to be hopeful."

"Seeing the incredible solutions that have been developed by the first winners of the Prize — and all of our finalists — shows us that the answers are out there," said the Duke of Cambridge. "By recognizing these efforts and supporting and scaling them to be the best they can be, we can inspire the confidence that a healthier, more sustainable future is within our grasp."

Since he first conceived of the Earthshot Prize, William has always had children Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, in mind.

According to former CEO of The Royal Foundation Jason Knauf, "The challenge the Duke set himself was, 'What is the maximum positive personal contribution I can make in the next 10 years in the fight against climate change? What am I going to do in the next decade that means I can look my children in the eye and say that I did my bit?' Every aspect of the Prize bears the stamp of his contribution."

