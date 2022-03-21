Kate Middleton at Chocolate Tour Stop: Our Kids 'Will Be Very Jealous'

Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoyed a sweet outing on Sunday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited a cocoa farm in Belize while on their Caribbean tour on behalf of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee year.

During their visit to the Che 'il chocolate farm, Kate couldn't resist the "amazing" smell wafting in the air as she and William tried their hands at grinding nibs (crumbled dried cacao beans) with a mortar and pestle, a task typically performed by women in the rural communities of Latin America.

"Do you take apprentices?" Prince William joked with Julio Saqui, a member of Belize's Maya community and owner of the family-run, 10-acre farm. "Can I come and work for you? It's my kind of thing."

Will and Kate in Belize Kate Middleton and Prince William visiting a chocolate factory in Belize. | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

And though Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were thousands of miles away, they were at the forefront of the Duke and Duchess's minds, with Kate admitting, "I think our children will be very jealous," as they dipped tortilla chips into a chocolate fountain and sampled hot chocolate made from the organic farm.

The royals got the lay of the land from Julio's brother Narcisio Saqui, who gave them a primer on the local history of cacao bean (at one point it was "was traded as cash — worth more than gold"), as well as its health benefits.

News about the bean's beneficial antioxidants particularly delighted William, who asked, "Are you saying chocolate is good for us?"

Will and Kate in Belize Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Che'il Mayan Chocolate Factory on March 20, 2022 in Indian Creek, Belize. | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

The visit to Che 'il was the latest stop on the royals' tour of the region.

They've arrived in Belize in this weekend and immediately showed off their dance moves in a visit with locals, including Laura Cacho, who credited their visit with bringing "unity, especially after COVID — it's a blessing for the economy to have them here."

Added Cacho, "They are an amazing couple and we would love them to come any time with their children Charlotte, George and Louis." (And when the princes and princess hear about their parents' visit to a chocolate farm, it's safe to say that is a very strong possibility!)