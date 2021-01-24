Prince William and Kate Middleton's beloved dog Lupo, who was a part of their family for 9 years, died last November

Prince William and Kate Middleton Adopted New Puppy Before Death of Family Dog Lupo

Prince William and Kate Middleton have a new family pet!

Before the death of the couple's beloved dog Lupo last November, the couple received a new puppy, now 8 months old, from Kate's younger brother James Middleton, PEOPLE can confirm.

Although William and Kate have yet to share any photos of the black cocker spaniel, the pet has been a welcome addition to their family.

"The new puppy is adorable and the whole family are besotted," a friend told The Mail on Sunday, which first reported the news.

"They were devastated when Lupo passed away," the friend added. "It was hoped that a younger dog would give Lupo some company and give him a little more life and energy."

Last May, James, 33, announced that his dog Luna, Lupo's sister, had welcomed "six healthy little pups."

James went on to share that he wouldn't be keeping the puppies himself as "they all have lovely homes waiting for them."

William and Kate announced the sad news of Lupo's death on Nov. 22.

"Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much," they wrote on social media, alongside a photo of the adorable black cocker spaniel.

Kate's brother also shared a touching tribute to the late canine.

"It is with great sadness that Lupo, the beloved dog of my sister Catherine and her family has passed away. Lupo was the son of Ella, brother to Zulu, Inka & Luna," he wrote. "Nothing can ever prepare you for the loss of a dog. For those who have never had a dog, it might be hard to understand the loss. However for those who have loved a dog know the truth: a dog is not just a pet; it is a member of the family, a best friend, a loyal companion, a teacher and a therapist."

"Rest in peace Lupo," he added. "You will always be remembered and your legacy will live on forever. Good Boy 🐾."

William and Kate first welcomed Lupo into their family back in 2012, about a year before the birth of their first son, Prince George.

Years later, it was revealed that the royal couple got their cocker spaniel to help them at a difficult time, when William was about to head to the Falkland Islands for a six-week-long deployment.