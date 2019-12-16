Prince William Just Revealed What Prince George Asked Santa for Christmas

Image zoom The Duchess of Cambridge

Prince George‘s letter to Santa is in the mail!

As Kate Middleton and Prince William joined baking expert Mary Berry for A Berry Royal Christmas, which airs in the U.K. on Monday night, the royal dad revealed his 6-year-old son knew exactly what he wanted for Christmas this year.

“George has already written his list for Father Christmas,” William shared. “He loves his drawing – he’s a very good drawer. We might get him something for drawing. Or football. He is loving his football as well.”

When Berry asked if that’s because William himself is a big soccer fan, the devoted Aston Villa soccer enthusiast replied: “Yes, I’m afraid so. I try not be biased. I said you can support anyone but Chelsea. So naturally he supports Chelsea.”

George cheered on his dad’s favorite team during a family soccer outing in October. And in two of his most recent birthday portraits, which were taken by his talented mom Kate over the summer, George smiled and showed off his missing tooth while sporting an official England National Soccer Team jersey.

Two years ago, William personally delivered a special note from his son to Santa Claus during an outing in Helsinki, Finland, at a festive market. In his clear handwriting, the then 4-year-old wrote that he wanted a police car to be under his tree at Christmas.

“He’s a jolly little person and inquisitive,” a family friend recently told PEOPLE of the young royal.

George and his siblings, Princess Charlotte, 4, and 1-year-old Prince Louis, have a lot of fun in store this holiday season. They’ll be spending the holiday with their great-grandmother the Queen in Sandringham.

Last year, William and Kate revealed that they were just like any other parents on Christmas morning as they received a very early wake-up call from their excited children.

When a fan asked the pair how early they got up, William replied, “This morning was about 5 a.m.” Kate smiled at the answer as the crowd moaned at the early time.

“Very early,” Kate added. “But it was lovely to see their faces.”

The royal family actually follows the tradition of opening a few presents on Christmas Eve after they’ve gathered at the Queen’s country estate in Norfolk. In lieu of expensive gifts, they exchange silly presents as a family. (Kate reportedly gave brother-in-law Prince Harry a plastic Grow Your Own Girlfriend kit one Christmas — something he won’t be needing now with wife Meghan Markle by his side!)

Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton, also opened up about her grandchildren and their own Christmas tradition. The royal kids’ grandmother shared that she likes to have as many trees as possible in her home, including one for each of her grandchildren’s rooms for when they visit Kate hometown of Bucklebury.

Explaining her reasoning, Carole shared it’s “so that they can decorate it themselves.”