Prince William Just Became the First Royal to Touch Down in Israel for Official Visit

Prince William landed in Tel Aviv on Monday for the first official visit by a member of the British Royal Family to Israel.

William, 36, left Amman after two successful days highlighting the links between Britain and Jordan, visiting archeological ruins and building a new friendship with Crown Prince Hussein, 23.

Now comes the more challenging part of his Middle East tour, as the royal dad endeavors to build bridges, cement old friendships and see for himself the communities that make up both historic Jerusalem and the disputed territories he is also set to tour.

Prince William arriving in Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 25, 2018. Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

“The complex challenges in the region are of course well known,” William’s spokesman, Jason Knauf, said in a run-up to the historic visit. “The non-political nature of His Royal Highness’s role — in common with all Royal visits overseas — allows a spotlight to be brought to bear on the people of the region: their cultures, their young people, their aspirations, and their experiences.”

Prince William arrives in Israel, on the first official visit by a senior member of the Royal Family הנסיך ויליאם נוחת בישראל, לביקור הרשמי הראשון של בן משפחת המלוכה הבריטית. pic.twitter.com/2MCxP2scCz — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 25, 2018

“In cities with storied histories that are never far from the headlines, The Duke’s goal will be to meet as many people from as many walks of life as possible,” Knauf said, “and to use the spotlight that his visit will bring to celebrate their hopes for the future.”

Prince William in Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 25, 2018. Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

William is staying at the famed King David Hotel in Jerusalem and will begin Tuesday at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center also located in the Israeli capital.

William’s visit marks the first time a member of the royal family has traveled to Israel on official business. Prince Philip went in 1994 for a Yad Vashem ceremony honoring his mother, Princess Alice of Battenberg, who saved Jews during the Holocaust by opening the doors of her palace in Greece. In 2016, Prince Charles attended the funeral of former President Shimon Peres.