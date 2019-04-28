A Royal Baby
23 featured stories since

Prince William Jokingly Says He Has 'No Idea' When Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Baby Is Due

One fan asked Prince William, "Any signs of the royal baby?"

By
Karen Mizoguchi
April 28, 2019 01:30 PM

Prince William had a hilarious response to the question we’re all wondering: How much longer until he becomes an uncle again?

During his visit to New Zealand, the father of three was asked about the imminent arrival of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s baby. Fans and locals, who are on royal baby watch, inquired about Meghan’s due date, with one boldly asking: “Any signs of the royal baby?”

“I haven’t got my phone on me. I have no idea! You guys will find out before I do at this rate!” William responded, as seen in a video shared on a fan account Saturday.

RELATED: Royal Baby False Alarm! What Had Fans Thinking Meghan Markle Went Into Labor?

Toby Melville/Getty
Skip
A Royal Baby
23 featured stories since
Meghan Markle (in 'Blessed' Dress!) and Harry Step Out for First Time Since Announcing Pregnancy
10/15/2018
Prince Charles Is Toasting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby News — 'Several Times!'
10/16/2018
Meghan Markle’s Friends ‘Knew She Was Trying’ for a Baby but ‘Surprised’ It Happened So Fast
10/17/2018
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Tease Their 'Long List' of Potential Baby Names
10/18/2018
Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Reacts to 'Overwhelming & Joyful' Pregnancy: 'A New Baby Is a Blessing'
10/20/2018
Prince Harry Toasts with Water in Solidarity with Pregnant Meghan Markle at State Dinner in Fiji
10/23/2018
Meghan Markle Drops a Hint About Baby's Due Date During Christmas Day Outing
12/26/2018
Meghan Markle Shares Candid Moment with Another Expectant Mom: ‘Neither of Us Should Be Lifting!’
1/13/2019
Countdown to Royal Baby! Everything We Know About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby So Far
3/21/2019
6 Myths About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Baby Debunked!
4/1/2019
Watch Dad-to-Be Prince Harry Make This 3-Month-Old Baby Grin — and Try Not to Smile Too!
4/3/2019
Prince Charles and Camilla's Next Trip Just Gave Us a Major Clue About Meghan Markle's Due Date!
4/14/2019
Grandma Has Arrived! Doria Ragland Arrives in London Ahead of Birth of Royal Baby: Report
4/21/2019
Prince William Jokingly Says He Has 'No Idea' When Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Baby Is Due
4/28/2019
Here's How We'll Know When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Baby Arrives
5/1/2019
Meghan Markle Has Mom Doria Ragland by Her Side for Baby: 'Any New Mom Wants Her Own Mom Around'
5/7/2019
Royal Family Accidentally Introduce Archie on Their Website as Prince William & Kate Middleton's Son
5/8/2019
New Dad Prince Harry Returns to Windsor Castle After Netherlands Trip Following Birth of Son Archie
5/11/2019
Everything We Know About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie Harrison (So Far!)
5/13/2019
Baby Archie Has a Flower Named After Him! See the 'Gender Neutral' Yellow Bloom
5/23/2019
Prince Harry 'Can't Take His Eyes Off Archie': He and Meghan 'Are in a State of Sheer Delight'
5/23/2019
Tiara Alert! Kate Middleton Set for State Banquet Appearance — Why Meghan Markle Won't Be Attending
5/24/2019
Prince Harry’s Pal Calls Royal ‘Inspiring’ in Touching Tribute: ‘Honored To Be Your Friend’
5/25/2019

William, who is dad to Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, who turns 4 on May 2, and Prince Louis, arrived in the country on Thursday (local time) for the start of his two-day visit, made on behalf of the Queen and at the request of the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Harry made an appearance at the London Marathon, where he cheered on runners, met with volunteers, watched some of the runners and presented medals to the London Marathon and Wheelchair winners.

With the arrival of Baby Sussex imminent, Meghan, who is expecting her first child with Harry, was absent.

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Announce 4 Charities for Donations Instead of Baby Gifts

“[Harry] had always planned to go but with the birth of his child due it was not announced in advance in case he was no longer able to attend. He was pleased he was able to attend,” a palace spokesperson told PEOPLE about the father-to-be’s appearance.

While William was away, Harry surprised fans on Thursday when he and sister-in-law Kate Middleton teamed up for the Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey.

RELATED: How Princess Charlotte Helped Prince William Bond with 5-Year-Old Injured in Christchurch Attack

Eddie Mulholland/Getty

While it was previously announced that the royal mother of three, 37, would step out on Thursday to honor fallen Australian and New Zealand veterans during the annual Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey – the very spot where she and Prince William tied the knot nearly eight years ago, on April 29, 2011 – it was a surprise to see Harry join her.

After all, Harry and Meghan will be first-time parents any day now!

You May Like

Advertisement
Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.