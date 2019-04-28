Prince William Jokingly Says He Has 'No Idea' When Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Baby Is Due

Prince William had a hilarious response to the question we’re all wondering: How much longer until he becomes an uncle again?

During his visit to New Zealand, the father of three was asked about the imminent arrival of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s baby. Fans and locals, who are on royal baby watch, inquired about Meghan’s due date, with one boldly asking: “Any signs of the royal baby?”

“I haven’t got my phone on me. I have no idea! You guys will find out before I do at this rate!” William responded, as seen in a video shared on a fan account Saturday.

William, who is dad to Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, who turns 4 on May 2, and Prince Louis, arrived in the country on Thursday (local time) for the start of his two-day visit, made on behalf of the Queen and at the request of the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Harry made an appearance at the London Marathon, where he cheered on runners, met with volunteers, watched some of the runners and presented medals to the London Marathon and Wheelchair winners.

With the arrival of Baby Sussex imminent, Meghan, who is expecting her first child with Harry, was absent.

“[Harry] had always planned to go but with the birth of his child due it was not announced in advance in case he was no longer able to attend. He was pleased he was able to attend,” a palace spokesperson told PEOPLE about the father-to-be’s appearance.

While William was away, Harry surprised fans on Thursday when he and sister-in-law Kate Middleton teamed up for the Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey.

While it was previously announced that the royal mother of three, 37, would step out on Thursday to honor fallen Australian and New Zealand veterans during the annual Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey – the very spot where she and Prince William tied the knot nearly eight years ago, on April 29, 2011 – it was a surprise to see Harry join her.

After all, Harry and Meghan will be first-time parents any day now!