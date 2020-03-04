Prince William Jokes That He and Kate Middleton Are 'Spreading' Coronavirus During Ireland Tour

Prince William and Kate Middleton are shaking many hands during their three-day tour of Ireland, but they don’t seem concerned about the spread of coronavirus.

The couple capped off the first day of their royal tour on Tuesday with a reception held at the Gravity bar at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin. While sipping on the famous beer, conversation turned to the headline-dominating virus that has killed thousands around the world and is rapidly spreading.

Speaking with a National Ambulance Service paramedic, Prince William said, “I bet everyone’s like, ‘I’ve got Coronavirus, I’m dying’, and you’re like, ‘No, you’ve just got a cough.’ ” The 37-year-old royal then asked, “Does it seem quite dramatic about coronavirus at the moment? Is it being a little bit hyped up do you think in the media?”

Image zoom Samir Hussein/WireImage

“By the way, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spreading coronavirus!” he joked, feigning horror. “Sorry! We’re keeping an eye on that, so do tell us if we need to stop!”

Coronavirus cases in the U.K. have recently risen to 85, according to the BBC. Though no deaths have been reported in the U.K. at this time.

The outbreak has sickened more than 94,000 people worldwide, according to the New York Times. As of Wednesday, at least 3,210 have died, with the majority of the deaths in China, where the virus first spread.

Prince William was heard speaking about coronavirus to emergency workers during a visit to Dublin's Guinness Brewery with wife Kate. "I bet everyone's like, 'I've got coronavirus, I'm dying,' and you're like, 'no, you've just got a cough'," he said. pic.twitter.com/bLN7ztXEIw — NBC News World (@NBCNewsWorld) March 4, 2020

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William

A royal source said the couple were following guidance from Public Health England and the Department of Health — and that meant “business as usual” for now.

Queen Elizabeth, however, wore gloves for an investiture ceremony on Tuesday, prompting speculation whether she was taking precautions against coronavirus.

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth PA Wire/PA Images

At the reception, William and Kate met locals from the worlds of the creative arts, sports, business and charity. The bar, providing panoramic views of the city, was the setting for the party hosted by the British ambassador Robin Barnett.

Image zoom Kate Middleton PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty

The royal couple sipped beers — and William spoke of following in the footsteps of his grandmother, who popped in during her tour of Ireland in 2011.

“In coming to the Guinness Storehouse, we are retracing the footsteps of my grandmother, who was shown how to pour the perfect pint here in 2011,” he said. “Ladies and gentlemen, let me tell you it is not often that I find myself following the Queen to a pub! But I am looking forward to testing for myself the theory that Guinness tastes even better in Ireland than overseas!”