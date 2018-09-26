Prince William Jokes He's Hoping for Good Night's Sleep in Africa Away from His 'Wonderful Children'

Royal dad Prince William is sharing a relatable reason for enjoying his tour of Africa this week.

Speaking in Namibia on Tuesday, William, 36, said his wife Kate Middleton was “immensely jealous” she was not able to join him on the trip. And he joked, “Particularly as I’m looking forward to a few good, uninterrupted sleeps this week, away from my wonderful children.”

On a more serious note, he used the speech at the British High Commissioner’s reception to praise Namibia in joining the Commonwealth Clean Oceans Alliance and working to reduce plastics. William’s visit is very much focused on conservation. “This is an issue very close to my heart, and I know is a matter of deep pride to you all as well,” he said.

“My visit to Namibia this week is focused on conservation. This is an issue very close to my heart, and I know is a matter of deep pride to you all as well.” — The Duke of Cambridge, at a British High Commissioner’s reception in Windhoek 🇳🇦🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/hEFQQxtsAk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 25, 2018

Despite his vow to sleep well, William actually was up by 5 a.m. on Tuesday and out in the countryside of the Kunene region, eventually spotting an elusive black rhino.

…The Duke and the team finally spotted the black rhino they had been looking for 🦏… pic.twitter.com/N852wWNM0Z — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 26, 2018

William teamed with Save The Rhino Trust and one of his longest-standing charities, Tusk Trust, as part of his United for Wildlife coalition to end wildlife crime. “This why I wanted to come to Namibia — to listen and learn,” he said in a statement. “It is also why Namibia’s voice on these difficult subjects at the upcoming conference on the Illegal Wildlife Trade in London in October is so important.”

“The latest figures show that a rhino is killed every seven hours. The Illegal Wildlife trade is an international problem that requires determined political leadership.” — The Duke of Cambridge, with the members of the Kunene People’s Park Initiative #EndWildlifeCrime pic.twitter.com/GVWn8EE10P — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 26, 2018

“I was staggered by the beauty and sheer remoteness of this incredible landscape. And I was humbled by the dedication of the rangers who protect the unique population of desert rhino from poachers.”

The Duke of Cambridge has been visiting Namibia’s Kunene region to see the dedicated work of Save the Rhino Trust Namibia and IRDNC, being undertaken with the support of @Tusk_org #EndWildlifeCrime pic.twitter.com/jDyEtiWKeb — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 26, 2018

William next heads to Tanzania and Kenya before returning to the U.K. this weekend.