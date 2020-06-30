Prince William Shares How He's Keeping Fit in Lockdown

The royal admits he's "rather relieved to have been spared the altitude and the heat"

Prince William is keeping fit on lockdown at home — but he’s relieved not to be doing so in Africa's "altitude and heat."

William, 38, made a video in support of a virtual marathon that usually takes place in Lewa in Kenya. But this year supporters of his conservation charity Tusk Trust have been running, walking or riding distances from three miles o 26 miles on roads, parks and fields elsewhere.

Looking tanned in a bright white Abercrombie and Fitch polo shirt, William tells supporters, “I’m also about to do a run myself, as part of this virtual challenge.”

“Like many of you, I’m very sad not to be able to do this run in Lewa’s beautiful surroundings — but also rather relieved to have been spared the altitude and the heat."

William, who has been patron of Tusk since 2005, adds, “This is not a race, there is no stopwatch. It is our way of showing Africa’s conservation community that we’re all in this together.”

"I'm worried about the waistline of the nation as well with all the chocolate and cakes," he said during his first public appearance since the coronavirus crisis gripped the U.K. on June 16. "I've done a lot of baking at home. Chocolate goes down very well."

Prince William was also gifted a birthday cake during a recent visit to family-owned bakery Smiths The Bakers.

In the video, William also praised Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge, the world’s fastest marathon runner for taking part in the charity effort.

And in Kenya, a unit of rangers, armed guards, and staff set out on the original Lewa Marathon track. Head of Anti-Poaching Edward Ndiritu said in a statement on the Tusk website, “We [may] not all be running together. [But] wherever you are, we want to achieve the same objective.”

Funds raised from the virtual event will support the men and women on the frontlines of conserving Africa’s unique wildlife, Tusk says.