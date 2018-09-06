Prince William Joked About the 'Good Strong Smell' of Weed While Touring Seized Goods at Airport

Prince William walked into a room full of cannabis on Thursday and announced after five minutes, “We had better get out before we have a drug test!”

William visited a special locked room full of seized contraband near London’s Heathrow Airport during his outing. As he walked in, Border Force officer Steve Harrington told the 36-year-old royal, “Excuse the smell.”

The lock-up was full of packages of herbal cannabis and other drugs, as well as seized weapons and wildlife products. “These are drugs we get here, large seizures of cannabis. It is coming from the United States, where it is legal in some states,” Harrington explained.

William couldn’t help but comment as they were leaving, “It’s quite a good strong smell.”

The tour of the lock-up was part of a visit to see the Royal Mail’s International Logistics Centre to see the fight against the illegal wildlife trade in action.

Harrington said the room contained 545 drugs packages, as well as 1,657 seized weapons — including stun devices and knives — all confiscated in the last month.

As he was shown the weapons, which filled one wall of the room, William said, “That is a staggering amount of weapons in one month. That is quite shocking.”

They also get MDMA from the Netherlands, some cocaine, and the occasional package of heroin from Pakistan.

Although the smell of cannabis was highly noticeable, Harrington said, “I’m fine with it. Some people don’t like it. But I don’t spend all day in here.”

Clive Perry, the senior manager with Border Force who showed William around the seizures, said, “I think my officers have got immune to it in there, to be honest. We process it and move it out as quick as we can. He did comment on it — it’s something you can’t ignore. I think the smell of paint in there had gone, because we had it decorated for his arrival, so the cannabis has overwhelmed it.”

Perry added that the center had seized hundreds of pounds of cannabis since April. “We get so much. The volume of stuff coming through the post is quite high.”

He noted cannabis and other drugs, such as cocaine, can be spotted by trained staff. Royal Mail staff spot suspicious packages, and Border Force officers put them through X-ray scanners.

“The work we do with Royal Mail — we give them key words to look for when they are looking through the mail. They put those packets to one side, and then we would screen it and find it,” he explained. “It is all about looking at X-ray images to see what the powders look like. The prime example is just birthday cards with a dealer bag inside. It’s easy to identify with an X-ray image.”

Prince William was visiting the center to highlight the work of the Royal Mail as a member of his United for Wildlife Taskforce, which combats the illegal wildlife trade.

William was shown four packages seized this week — two from Thailand and two from Britain intended for China and Hong Kong.

One of the packages from Britain contained several ivory artifacts, including a pair of binoculars and a snakeskin which is believed to have been from a rock python. “I would not like to have met the snake that was wearing that,” said the royal. “It is amazing what you find, it really is.”

The seized weapons he was shown included an extendable baton and a pair of knuckledusters. Perry told Prince William, “The other weekend we had 500 knuckledusters in one go. Nasty weapon. We get a lot of flick knives as well.”

William was also shown the skull of an Arctic wolf, which is likely to be used as a training aid.

Weapons are held for one month and then recycled, while drugs are held for a month and then incinerated.