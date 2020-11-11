The royal spoke to deployed representatives from the Royal Navy, the Army and the Royal Air Force to mark Remembrance Day

Prince William Jokes He Needs Help Getting 'Back Into Shape' After Coronavirus Lockdowns

Prince William is ready for a workout.

The royal spoke to deployed representatives from the Royal Navy, the Army and the Royal Air Force last week to mark Remembrance Day — and despite the solemn subject, William was able to inject some humor in their video chat.

Leading Physical Instructor Damon Bell, serving aboard the HMS Montrose in the Persian Gulf, told Prince William they seized nearly 1,000 lbs. of methamphetamine from smugglers in the Straits of Hormuz last month.

"Only half of what you got on Iron Duke but still nonetheless very good," Bell said, referring to William's 2008 stint as a helicopter aboard the HMS Iron Duke in the Caribbean when he took part in a drug bust worth over $50,000,000.

"I wasn't going to bring that up but I'm glad that's still being talked about," William replied.

Image zoom Prince William on the HMS Iron Duke | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Image zoom Prince William on the HMS Iron Duke | Credit: John Stillwell /PA Images via Getty

As the U.K. begins its second lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Prince William said he may need Bell's exercise expertise.

"I remember being beasted by people like you Damon on the Iron Duke. The on-deck PT was always quite a fun afternoon," he said. "I think after a number of lockdowns I might need your PT skills to help get back into shape again."

"Always on the end of a Zoom call sir, whenever you're ready," Bell responded.

Prince William, 38, previously joked that quarantine at Anmer Hall with Kate Middleton and their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — was filled with baking — and he was worried "about the waistline of the nation."

"I think we've all eaten so many cakes and chocolate," he told bakery owners during a visit.

But William, who recently revealed he was secretly sick with COVID-19 in April, stayed fit by going on a run in support of a virtual marathon that usually takes place in Lewa, Kenya.

Image zoom Prince William

William told Bell as well as Flight Sergeant Gemma Thomson and Corporal Jiwan Kumar Thapa: "I hope that you know that we are still thinking about all of you and the important job you’re all doing and that everyone is very grateful. I hope that over Remembrance Sunday we can remind people just how committed and determined, and how brilliant all the people we have in the Forces are around the world."

Image zoom Prince William | Credit: Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images