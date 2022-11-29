Prince William Shares His First TikTok as Excitement Rises for Earthshot Prize Awards in U.S.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are due to arrive in Boston tomorrow as the celebrations begin

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 29, 2022 04:04 PM
Prince William, Prince of Wales (Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Coningsby) tours the BAE Systems Typhoon Maintenance Facility during a visit to RAF Coningsby on November 18, 2022 in Coningsby, England.
Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Prince William is gracing TikTok!

The Prince of Wales, 40, shared his first video on the increasingly popular platform on Tuesday. William's cameo was the first clip shared to the Earthshot Prize's brand-new TikTok account ahead of the awards being handed out in Boston on Friday.

"The Earthshot Prize is going to," William said with a smile to a front-facing camera, before placing it down on the ground and moving as if to step on it. Text reading "Boston, this Friday, 2nd of December" flashed across the screen, as the video fast-forwarded through photos of the 15 finalists nominated for the game-changing environmental awards in five categories: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build A Waste-Free World and Fix Our Climate.

"The Earthshot Prize," the video wrapped with a bang.

The TikTok account is certainly one to watch as the festivities continue for Earthshot's second contest cycle. The inaugural awards ceremony was held in London last year, and Earthshot is coming to the U.S. for its second installment this week.

On Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton will touch down in Boston, their first visit to America in eight years. The adventure begins with a welcome at Boston City Hall, where Mayor Michelle Wu and Ambassador Caroline Kennedy will help start the countdown to the glitzy, star-studded Earthshot Prize ceremony at the MGM Music Hall on Friday evening.

On Thursday, the royals will see the work that Boston-based organizations are doing to create a more sustainable world, and learn about some of the innovative technologies being utilized at Greentown Labs in Somerville. Later Thursday, they'll hear about the efforts of Roca, a non-profit organization that's worked for 35 years to create a cohesive approach to save and help change the journey of the lives of high-risk young people.

Princess Kate, 40, will make a solo visit to the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University on Friday to learn some of the best practices that can be taken back to her own Royal Foundation and The Centre for Early Childhood as she continues her pioneering work in the area.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales leave St Thomas Church, which has been has been redeveloped to provide support to vulnerable people, during their visit to Wales on September 27, 2022 in Swansea, Wales.
Prince William and Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson/Getty

Meanwhile, Prince William will tour the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. President John F. Kennedy's Moonshot mission — which challenged America to put a man on the moon — is the key inspiration behind the Earthshot Prize.

The royal couple will step out together again at the Earthshot Prize ceremony Friday night, where a star-studded lineup of performers and presenters will hype up the excitement. Billie Eilish, Annie Lennox, Ellie Goulding and Chloe x Halle will take the stage, with prizes awarded by Rami Malek, Catherine O'Hara and Shailene Woodley. Like last year, Princess Kate will hand out an Earthshot Prize, and Prince William will make the closing remarks.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Duke of Cambridge speaks during a meeting with Earthshot prize winners and finalists at the Glasgow Science Center on the sidelines of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit on November 2, 2021 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. 2021 sees the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference. The conference will run from 31 October for two weeks, finishing on 12 November. It was meant to take place in 2020 but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Alastair Grant - Pool/Getty

Kate and Prince William, who most recently visited the U.S. in 2014 with a trip to New York City, are "both extremely excited for the visit," a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE. "They feel and appreciate the warmth and excitement of the American people for their return to the U.S. and are really looking forward to meeting as many folks as possible."

Prince William refers to the Earthshot Prize Awards as his attempt to provide some urgent optimism about tackling environmental issues and climate change. The Prince and Princess of Wales are "excited to be able to bring that to the United States and inspire people stateside and around the world through the incredible stories we are going to tell," the source says.

Earthshot Prize Awards
Earthshot Prize Awards

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The source adds, "The prize has become the Prince's Super Bowl moment of the year, and he looks forward to continuing to use the platform each year to shine a light on some of the most impactful projects doing amazing things around the world to save our planet's future."

The Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony airs Sunday, Dec. 4 on PBS.

Related Articles
Meghan Markle, the US fiancee of Britain's Prince Harry, attends an Anzac Day dawn service at Hyde Park Corner in London on April 25, 2018.
Meghan Markle Faced 'Disgusting and Very Real' Threats in the U.K., Former Counterterrorism Head Says
Meghan Markle and Andy Cohen
Meghan Markle Tells Andy Cohen She Stopped Watching 'Real Housewives': 'My Life Had Its Own Level of Drama'
Sophie, Sophie Countess of Wessex, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Camilla Queen Consort, Queen Rania, Danish Crown Princess Mary, the first lady of Sierra Leone Fatima Maada Bio, and the first lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska pose for a photograph during a reception to raise awareness of violence against women and girls as part of the UN 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, in Buckingham Palace
Queen Camilla Hosts Royal Women from Around the World at Special Buckingham Palace Reception
Kelly Fisher, Dodi al-Fayed
Who Was Dodi Fayed's Girlfriend Before Princess Diana? All About Kelly Fisher
Meghan and Harry Invictus Games
Meghan Markle Reveals How Prince Harry Inspired Her Final Podcast Episode of the Season
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the "Together at Christmas" community carol service on December 08, 2021 in London, England.
Kate Middleton Asks Public's Help Choosing a Final Song for Her Christmas Concert — with a Twitter Poll!
Princess Beatrice attends the Easter Matins service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 5, 2015 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images) ; Mike Tindall poses for a photograph ahead of the Rugby for Heroes 10th anniversary dinner at the DoubleTree by Hilton on January 29, 2022 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)
Princess Beatrice Breaks Year-Long Twitter Hiatus to Speak Out on Mike Tindall's TV Appearance
King Charles, Princess Charlotte
King Charles May Give Princess Charlotte Queen Elizabeth's Little-Known Former Title: Report
meghan markle
Meghan Markle and Cuyana Are Dressing Women for Success with Stylish Donation Ahead of Giving Tuesday
Queen Camilla
Queen Camilla Opts for Companions Over 'Ladies-in-Waiting' — How the Position Breaks Precedent
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, waves as they leave Dunfermline Abbey, after a visit to mark its 950th anniversary, and after attending a meeting at the City Chambers in Dunfermline where the King formally marked the conferral of city status on the former town on October 3, 2022 in Dunfermline, Scotland.
King Charles Will Continue Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Tradition with the Royal Family
royals
Will Kate Middleton and Prince William See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry During Their U.S. Visit?
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Billie Eilish arrives at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic); KINGSTON, JAMAICA - MARCH 23: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend a dinner hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica at King's House on March 23, 2022 in Kingston, Jamaica. (Photo by Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage)
Billie Eilish Leads the Musical Lineup at Prince William and Kate Middleton's Big Night in Boston
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Earthshot Prize 2021 at Alexandra Palace on October 17, 2021 in London, England.
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Boston Trip Details Revealed: Their 'Super Bowl'
SUTTON COLDFIELD, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 17: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall attend the ISPS Handa Mike Tindall Celebrity Golf Classic at The Belfry on May 17, 2019 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Mike Tindall Posts Reunion Pics with Wife Zara After 'I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!' Elimination
FEBRUARY 02: Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at Sandringham House to commemorate Accession Day, marking the start of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee Year, on February 2, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk.
Queen Elizabeth Knew Her Time Was Running Short, 'Had No Regrets' Before Her Death, Book Says