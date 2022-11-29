Prince William Shares His First TikTok as Excitement Rises for Earthshot Prize Awards in U.S.

Prince William is gracing TikTok!

The Prince of Wales, 40, shared his first video on the increasingly popular platform on Tuesday. William's cameo was the first clip shared to the Earthshot Prize's brand-new TikTok account ahead of the awards being handed out in Boston on Friday.

"The Earthshot Prize is going to," William said with a smile to a front-facing camera, before placing it down on the ground and moving as if to step on it. Text reading "Boston, this Friday, 2nd of December" flashed across the screen, as the video fast-forwarded through photos of the 15 finalists nominated for the game-changing environmental awards in five categories: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build A Waste-Free World and Fix Our Climate.

"The Earthshot Prize," the video wrapped with a bang.

The TikTok account is certainly one to watch as the festivities continue for Earthshot's second contest cycle. The inaugural awards ceremony was held in London last year, and Earthshot is coming to the U.S. for its second installment this week.

On Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton will touch down in Boston, their first visit to America in eight years. The adventure begins with a welcome at Boston City Hall, where Mayor Michelle Wu and Ambassador Caroline Kennedy will help start the countdown to the glitzy, star-studded Earthshot Prize ceremony at the MGM Music Hall on Friday evening.

On Thursday, the royals will see the work that Boston-based organizations are doing to create a more sustainable world, and learn about some of the innovative technologies being utilized at Greentown Labs in Somerville. Later Thursday, they'll hear about the efforts of Roca, a non-profit organization that's worked for 35 years to create a cohesive approach to save and help change the journey of the lives of high-risk young people.

Princess Kate, 40, will make a solo visit to the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University on Friday to learn some of the best practices that can be taken back to her own Royal Foundation and The Centre for Early Childhood as she continues her pioneering work in the area.

Meanwhile, Prince William will tour the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. President John F. Kennedy's Moonshot mission — which challenged America to put a man on the moon — is the key inspiration behind the Earthshot Prize.

The royal couple will step out together again at the Earthshot Prize ceremony Friday night, where a star-studded lineup of performers and presenters will hype up the excitement. Billie Eilish, Annie Lennox, Ellie Goulding and Chloe x Halle will take the stage, with prizes awarded by Rami Malek, Catherine O'Hara and Shailene Woodley. Like last year, Princess Kate will hand out an Earthshot Prize, and Prince William will make the closing remarks.

Kate and Prince William, who most recently visited the U.S. in 2014 with a trip to New York City, are "both extremely excited for the visit," a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE. "They feel and appreciate the warmth and excitement of the American people for their return to the U.S. and are really looking forward to meeting as many folks as possible."

Prince William refers to the Earthshot Prize Awards as his attempt to provide some urgent optimism about tackling environmental issues and climate change. The Prince and Princess of Wales are "excited to be able to bring that to the United States and inspire people stateside and around the world through the incredible stories we are going to tell," the source says.

Earthshot Prize Awards

The source adds, "The prize has become the Prince's Super Bowl moment of the year, and he looks forward to continuing to use the platform each year to shine a light on some of the most impactful projects doing amazing things around the world to save our planet's future."

The Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony airs Sunday, Dec. 4 on PBS.