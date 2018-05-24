Prince William Is Making Royal History with His First Official Visit to Israel

Prince William is heading to Israel.

Kensington Place announced on Thursday that William, 35, will tour Jordan, Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories next month. His trip begins on June 24 in Amman, and includes stops in Tel Aviv and Ramallah before concluding in Jerusalem on June 28.

William’s visit marks the first time a member of the royal family has traveled to Israel on official business. Prince Phillip went in 1994 for a Yad Vashem ceremony honoring his mother, Princess Alice of Battenberg, who saved Jews during the Holocaust by opening the doors of her palace in Greece. In 2016, Prince Charles attended the funeral of former President Shimon Peres.

The high-profile visit was “at the request of Her Majesty’s government and has been welcomed by the Israeli, Jordanian and Palestinian authorities,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, previously tweeted: “Nechama & I were happy to hear @KensingtonRoyal announcement, and look forward to welcoming #PrinceWilliam, the Duke of Cambridge, on an official visit to the State of #Israel later this year. A very special guest, and a very special present for our 70th year of independence.”

Wiliam’s most recent royal tour took him and wife Kate Middleton to Sweden and Norway in January, when the visited with Stockholm schoolchildren, played hockey and had lunch with Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel and her parents King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia at Stockholm’s Royal Palace.

The news of William’s trip to Israel comes just two days after the royal dad made his first appearance after serving as the best man at his bother Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding. William paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing with a service at the Manchester Cathedral on Tuesday in honor of the one-year anniversary of the attack that left 22 people dead.

Harry and Meghan also attended their first engagement as married couple that afternoon when they appeared at a garden party at Buckingham Palace for Prince Charles‘ 70th birthday.