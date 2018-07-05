Prince William Is Strikingly Handsome as His Alter Ego the Earl of Strathearn

There’s nothing quite like a prince or duke — or earl — in uniform. And it just so happens Prince William is all three!

The royal dad, 36, spent Thursday in Scotland, where he’s known as the Earl of Strathearn, for a series of engagements honoring the contributions of Scots across professions and industries. (William’s title in the U.K. is, of course, the Duke of Cambridge.)

Prince William visits the Royal Society of Edinburgh to present of Royal Medals on July 5, 2018. Jane Barlow/Getty

Most notably, he attended an Annual Service of Commemoration at the Scottish National War Memorial at Edinburgh Castle to remember those who died in conflicts from 1914 to today. He wore an official military uniform for the occasion and was joined by Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon.

Prince William leaves the Scottish National War Memorial at Edinburgh Castle on July 5, 2018. Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince William attends the Annual Service of Commemoration at the Scottish National War Memorial at Edinburgh Castle. Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince William wears a military uniform for the Annual Service of Commemoration at the Scottish National War Memorial at Edinburgh Castle. Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty

Before that, he started his day at the Royal Society of Edinburgh where he presented a medal to Professor Richard Henderson, whose “electron microscopy has resulted in new treatments for several serious diseases and saving lives,” Kensington Palace tweeted. Professor Henderson won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2017.

Prince William awards Professor Richard Henderson the Royal Medal on July 5, 2018. Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince William leaves the Royal Society of Edinburgh with Lord Provost Frank Ross on July 05, 2018 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty

While there, he also honored Dr. Thea Musgraves, one of the most accomplished Scottish composers, and David Climie, a renowned bridge builder, and he met Michael Harkins, an entrepreneur who founded Turtle Pack, which makes swimming aids for children.

Prince William does a "turtle high-five" with Michael Harkins, founder of Turle Pack, at the Royal Society of Edinburgh. Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince William signs the guest book during a tour of the Royal Society of Edinburgh on July 5, 2018. Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty

William is also stopping by a reception at the National Museum of Scotland to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the National Health Service, which provides free healthcare for U.K. residents. Some 700 guests will be in attendance.

Prince William is traveling again barely a week after returning from his historic Middle East tour. His wife, Kate Middleton, is still on maternity leave and was not able to make either trip.