Prince William Is 'My Super Prince,' Says WWII Vet Who Raised $22.5 Million for U.K. Healthcare  

Prince William just received a new title: “Super Prince!”

The nickname was bestowed upon the Duke of Cambridge on Friday by 99-year-old British army veteran, Captain Tom Moore, who’s raising millions of dollars for U.K. healthcare workers by walking laps around his backyard garden.

With assistance from his walker, the WWII veteran, who has already broken his goal of walking 100 laps of his garden by his 100th birthday on April 30, has so far raised over $22.5 million in aid of medics fighting the coronavirus outbreak within the U.K.s National Health Service (NHS).

He’s also received the freedom of his hometown of Keighley, Yorkshire, and stolen a place in the hearts of everyone in the U.K. — William and Kate Middleton included!

“It’s incredible. It’s amazing,” William told BBC Breakfast about Moore’s achievement in a rare TV interview alongside Kate from their country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk – around 110 miles north of London – where the royals are currently self-isolating with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

“What I love is that he’s a 99-year-old war vet, he’s been around a long time, he knows everything and it’s wonderful that everyone has been inspired by his story and his determination,” added William

“I think he’s a one-man fundraising machine. God knows what the final total will be but good on him. I hope it keeps going.”

In response to William’s words, a clearly emotional Cpt. Moore allowed himself a small chuckle before adding “That, I think, is absolutely amazing – that my Super Prince can say something like that.”

Taking to his Twitter account, which is run by his 16-year-old grandson Benji, he added shortly afterward, “A moment we will never forget!”