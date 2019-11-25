Prince William Involved in Key Discussions Involving the Ousting of His Uncle, Prince Andrew

Prince William played a key role in the decision-making leading up to the ousting of his uncle Prince Andrew from his royal roles.

Palace sources confirmed that William, 37, was involved in conversations in the wake of Andrew’s disastrous interview about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Queen talked things over with her son and heir Prince Charles, 71, before Andrew, 59, announced he was “stepping back” from his royal duties. William was also key. “Senior members of the family were involved — the Prince of Wales and other members of the family as the Queen consulted and kept them informed,” one palace source tells PEOPLE.

Image zoom Prince Andrew Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

It is not surprising that William was a key member of the team, as he is increasingly taking part in strategic decisions and duties.

For several years, he has been carrying out investitures in honors for his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, 93, and quietly held his first audience on her behalf recently. He has also been taking a more meaningful diplomatic role during overseas visits, such as those to Israel and Pakistan in the last year or so.

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty; Alexander Koerner/Getty

Meanwhile, as more charities and patronages cut their ties with Andrew, it has been suggested that all his work with the around 200 causes and charities on his roster has been mothballed. Palace source add that there is no change to what was said last week. “He is stepping back from public duties and his patronages and not undertaking any activities in this period,” says a source. His statement last week said he was withdrawing for the “foreseeable future.”

Image zoom Prince Andrew's BBC interview with Emily Maitlis BBC/Mark Harrison

Since then, links have been severed with several organizations and many more may formally follow, leaving open the prospect that he has few royal patronages to return to when the time comes.