William also showed off his language skills and displayed some family photos

Prince William's First Instagram Q&A — All the Highlights, Including His Answer to If Unicorns Are Real

Prince William answered royal watchers' burning questions — and had a bit of fun — in his first Instagram Q&A.

The royal took questions from fans via his shared Instagram page with Kate Middleton ahead of the first Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony this weekend, ranging from his inspiration for the environmental endeavor to the existence of unicorns.

Prince William, 39, chuckled as he saw the question "Are unicorns real?" and immediately thought of his 6-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte, who has been spotted with unicorn accessories on multiple occasions.

"Well, I think if you talk my daughter, she'd say they were real," William said into the camera, then quipped, "Obviously, it's a trade secret, so I can't possibly comment."

Princess Charlotte isn't the only fan of the mythical (or are they?) creatures — they're also the national animal of Scotland, where Prince William is known as the Earl of Strathearn.

Another person asked Prince William, "Puedes hablar español?" ("Can you speak Spanish?"), so the prince showed off his language skills by responding, "Sí, un poquito," which translates to "Yes, a little."

Prince William had a few family photos on display in the background of his videos, including a 2010 engagement portrait with Kate (which they recreated for a new portrait released to celebrate 10th wedding anniversary in April).

A photo from Princess Charlotte's first day of school at Thomas's Battersea was also visible. In the official portrait from September 2019, Charlotte and big brother Prince George pose on the steps of the family's Kensington Palace home in their school uniforms.

Queen Elizabeth's grandson also hinted at some nerves going into Sunday's event. When asked what his perfect Sunday looks like, he replied that it's having this weekend's event — but added that he was "slightly nervous but also very excited about it."

William and Kate will join a star-studded lineup in announcing which five ideas from among the 15 previously announced finalists will receive $1.3 million to grow and advance their plans.