Prince William Ignores Reporter When Asked If He's Read Prince Harry's Memoir, 'Spare'

The Prince and Princess of Wales made their first public appearance Thursday since the global release of Spare

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 12, 2023 03:10 PM

Prince William isn't commenting on Prince Harry's memoir, Spare.

The Prince of Wales, 40, appeared to ignore the question from a reporter while leaving the Open Door Charity in Birkenhead on Thursday.

As seen in a video shared to Twitter by ITV's Lizzie Robinson, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, were saying goodbye to officials when a voice behind the camera asked, "Your Royal Highness, have you had a chance to read your brother's book at all? Have you had a chance to read your brother's book at all, your Royal Highness?"

Though the Prince and Princess of Wales appeared to be in clear earshot, they didn't react to the query as they walked out.

The couple's visit to Open Door, a vibrant organization that helps support young adults, was the second of two stops on Thursday, their first day of official events in the new year. Prince William and Princess Kate began the day at Royal Liverpool University Hospital, where they officially opened the new medical hub and thanked staff for their work.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Duke of Cambridge and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>
Prince William (L); Prince Harry. Daniel Leavl-Olivas-Pool Getty Images; Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In a similar instance, while walking into the facility, William and Kate didn't answer reporters' shouted questions about their reaction to Prince Harry's memoir — though it was hard to tell if they could hear over the blustering wind.

Prince William and Princess Kate made the engagements two days after the global release of Prince Harry's unprecedented memoir, Spare. In it, Harry reflects in-depth on his royal upbringing, military service, relationships with family members and mourning his mother, Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, covers this week's issue of PEOPLE, where he spoke about writing the memoir as part of his "mental health journey."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> cover rollout
Jenna Jones

For more from PEOPLE's exclusive interview with Harry, check out this week's issue, on newsstands Friday

"I don't want to tell anyone what to think of it and that includes my family," Harry tells PEOPLE. "This book and its truths are in many ways a continuation of my own mental health journey. It's a raw account of my life — the good, the bad and everything in between."

"My hope has been to turn my pain into purpose, so if sharing my experience makes a positive difference in someone's life, well, I can't think of anything more rewarding than that!" he added.

Related Articles
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during their visit to Royal Liverpool University Hospital
See Kate Middleton and Prince William's Reaction When Someone Points Out Their 'Matching' Outfits
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during their visit to Royal Liverpool University Hospital
Kate Middleton and Prince William Make First Public Appearance Since Prince Harry's Book Release
The Prince And Princess of Wales Visit Merseyside
Kate Middleton and Prince William Promote Mental Health at Vibrant Charity in First Outing of 2023
King Charles III (R) visits Aboyne and Mid Deeside Community Shed on January 12, 2023 in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire
King Charles Smiles (in a Kilt!) During Scotland Outing Amid Prince Harry's Book Hitting Shelves
SPARE, THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED MEMOIR OF PRINCE HARRY, THE DUKE OF SUSSEX, TO BE PUBLISHED GLOBALLY ON JANUARY 10, 2023, BY PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE
Prince Harry's Memoir 'Spare' Smashes Publisher's First-Day Sales Record with 1.4 Million Copies Sold
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Can Prince Harry Reconcile with Prince William and King Charles Amid 'Spare' Release?
Prince Harry
The Biggest Revelations from Prince Harry's Book 'Spare'
EXCLUSIVE: Catherine, Princess Of Wales, seen here for the first time since the release of 'SPARE' as she returns to Windsor Castle
Kate Middleton Seen for First Time Since Release of Prince Harry's Memoir
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the annual Remembrance Sunday memorial at The Cenotaph on November 10, 2019 in London, England.
Everything Prince Harry Said About His Brother Prince William in 'Spare'
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Prince Harry Claims Prince William Attacked Him During Argument Over Meghan Markle in New Book: Report
Stephen Colbert; Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Stephen Colbert Quips Prince Harry's Book Is Available on 'Commemorative Plate' Ahead of Their Interview
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, during Tuesday’s January 10, 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Prince Harry Says He 'Wouldn't Have Got to This Moment' with Prince William If Mom Diana Was Alive
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walks behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it is transported on a gun carriage from Buckingham Palace to The Palace of Westminster ahead of her Lying-in-State on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Princess Diana's Friend Says 'Spare' Could Give Prince Harry a 'Chance to Rebuild and Renew'
Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince Harry Calls Prince William His 'Beloved Brother' and 'Archnemesis' in Book
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (left) and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales
Prince Harry Says He Saw 'Red Mist' in Prince William During Fight About Meghan Markle
Tom Bradby, Prince Harry
Who Is Tom Bradby? Inside Prince Harry's Longstanding Relationship with His Interviewer