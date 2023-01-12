Prince William Ignores Reporter When Asked If He's Read Prince Harry's Memoir, 'Spare'

Prince William isn't commenting on Prince Harry's memoir, Spare.

The Prince of Wales, 40, appeared to ignore the question from a reporter while leaving the Open Door Charity in Birkenhead on Thursday.

As seen in a video shared to Twitter by ITV's Lizzie Robinson, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, were saying goodbye to officials when a voice behind the camera asked, "Your Royal Highness, have you had a chance to read your brother's book at all? Have you had a chance to read your brother's book at all, your Royal Highness?"

Though the Prince and Princess of Wales appeared to be in clear earshot, they didn't react to the query as they walked out.

The couple's visit to Open Door, a vibrant organization that helps support young adults, was the second of two stops on Thursday, their first day of official events in the new year. Prince William and Princess Kate began the day at Royal Liverpool University Hospital, where they officially opened the new medical hub and thanked staff for their work.

In a similar instance, while walking into the facility, William and Kate didn't answer reporters' shouted questions about their reaction to Prince Harry's memoir — though it was hard to tell if they could hear over the blustering wind.

Prince William and Princess Kate made the engagements two days after the global release of Prince Harry's unprecedented memoir, Spare. In it, Harry reflects in-depth on his royal upbringing, military service, relationships with family members and mourning his mother, Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, covers this week's issue of PEOPLE, where he spoke about writing the memoir as part of his "mental health journey."

"I don't want to tell anyone what to think of it and that includes my family," Harry tells PEOPLE. "This book and its truths are in many ways a continuation of my own mental health journey. It's a raw account of my life — the good, the bad and everything in between."

"My hope has been to turn my pain into purpose, so if sharing my experience makes a positive difference in someone's life, well, I can't think of anything more rewarding than that!" he added.