Prince William Hands Out Honors at Windsor Castle as Queen Elizabeth Rests amid COVID-19 Diagnosis

Prince William carried out royal duties at Windsor Castle, where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth continues to recover following her COVID-19 diagnosis.

The Duke of Cambridge, 39, hosted an investiture ceremony on Tuesday, following a centuries-old tradition where members of the royal family present medals to those who have been awarded honors in person. Looking sharp in his military uniform, Prince William handed out awards to a number of citizens being recognized for their achievements and service.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Queen, 95, canceled her planned virtual meetings for Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19.

"As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Duke of Cambridge Hosts Investiture Ceremony Prince William | Credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

While she has carried out light duties — such as going through her daily red box and signing off on official papers — she was not feeling well enough to carry out her virtual meetings from Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

Future engagements will be assessed on a daily basis, a royal source told PEOPLE.

The monarch's diagnosis comes after her son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also tested positive for coronavirus. The Queen last met with Charles, 73, on Feb. 8, two days before he received his diagnosis.

The Queen And The Duke Of Cambridge Attend The Ceremony of the Keys Prince William and Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage

While Prince William was busy with the Investiture Ceremony, his wife Kate Middleton touched down in Denmark on Tuesday for a two-day visit that will highlight her Early Year Foundation and honor Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee year.

Upon her arrival, she was greeted by Emma Hopkins, the British ambassador to Denmark. Kate's first stop was to the University of Copenhagen to learn from world-leading researchers running the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project, which aims to promote the mental well-being of and relationships between infants and their parents.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives for a visit of the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project Kate Middleton | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage