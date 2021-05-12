Police Sergeant Matt Ratana was tragically shot and killed while preparing to search a handcuffed suspect in September 2020

Prince William Lays Flowers in Honor of British Police Officer Killed in the Line of Duty

Prince William is honoring those who've fallen in the line of duty.

The Duke of Cambridge, 38, visited a Metropolitan Police custody center in Croydon, South London, on Wednesday to pay his respects to Sergeant Matt Ratana, who was tragically shot while preparing to search a handcuffed suspect in September 2020.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Ratana, who served in the police for 30 years after moving to the U.K. from New Zealand in 1989, later died from a fatal wound to the chest.

An unnamed 23-year-old was arrested on suspicion of his murder on November 13.

"I was proud to welcome His Royal Highness to Croydon Custody Centre and to meet some of Matt's colleagues and friends," she added.

Prince William with Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Cressida Dick Prince William with Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Cressida Dick | Credit: JONATHAN BUCKMASTER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

William spent around an hour at the custody center, meeting Ratana's partner in private. He also spoke to the officer's close friend and line manager Inspector Wil Ajose-Adeogun, who said the royal encounter "brought back many fond memories of Ratana, his enormous energy, his sense of duty and his overwhelming kindness."

"He was not just our colleague, he was our dear friend," Ajose-Adeogun added about the fallen officer, who was also a rugby player and coach. "His personality was the life and sound of Croydon Custody Centre and we all miss him dearly."

Sgt Matt Ratana receiving a medal from Commissioner Cressida Dick Sgt Matt Ratana receiving a medal from Commissioner Cressida Dick | Credit: Richard Gardner/Shutterstock

William's visit represents the latest element of his continued efforts to support the mental health and general wellbeing of first responders. It is a cause that is particularly close to his heart as a result of his own service with the East Anglian Air Ambulance from March 2015 to July 2017.

"Having seen first-hand the incredible work of air ambulance teams both on the front line and behind the scenes, I hold a profound respect for all that you do," the Duke of Cambridge wrote in an open letter to mark the beginning of Air Ambulance Week 2020.

Prince William meets colleagues of Sgt Matt Ratana Prince William meets colleagues of Sgt Matt Ratana | Credit: PA Images

The visit also occurred during Mental Health Awareness Week and saw William meet some of the police staff and officers working to provide mental health support to their colleagues.

This included Police Dog Dexter, the Met's first wellbeing dog who is deployed to comfort police officers and staff who've been exposed to trauma. Throughout the past 12 months, PD Dexter has also visited numerous hospitals in London, providing comfort to medical staff battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioner Cressida Dick greets His Royal Highness Prince William Credit: Shutterstock

"Police officers put themselves in harm's way to keep people safe every day and they can be exposed to very harrowing and traumatic experiences," added Commissioner Dick.