Prince William Welcomes Teen Heroes to Kensington Palace to Honor Their 'Exceptional Achievements'

The Duke of Cambridge met five teens who have been honored by BBC Radio 1 after making positive differences to their communities

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrives to celebrate conservationists at The Tusk Awards 2021 at the BFI Southbank on November 22, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrives to celebrate conservationists at The Tusk Awards 2021 at the BFI Southbank on November 22, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Prince William is hailing the next generation of doers.

The Duke of Cambridge, 39, met this year's Teen Heroes who've made a "positive difference in their communities" at Kensington Palace on Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The five teens have helped others through their "selfless, brave and exceptional achievements," according to BBC Radio 1 which celebrates outstanding young teens each year. This is the fifth year that Radio 1's Teen Heroes have been personally congratulated by William.

Before the prince awarded each of the honorees with a certificate, they told William about their projects and how that work has made a difference.

"The whole point of the Teen Heroes is to make a fuss of some remarkable young people who wouldn't ever think they deserved it. If going to Kensington Palace to meet the future king isn't making a fuss of them, then I'm out of ideas," Radio 1 DJ Greg James said in a statement.

James, who presented alongside Jordan North and Vick Hope, continued, "It was a really special afternoon and William gave them so much time to hear their stories and offer support to them as they continue to put themselves out for others."

This year's Teen Heroes included...

Harry, 17, from Kent, who became a young lifesaver earlier this year when he was on the way to school and helped a person who was in imminent danger of taking their own life. After speaking to the individual, Harry was able to call the emergency services and get the person the help they needed.

Jake, 14, from Bristol is an avid fundraiser for bereavement causes, following the deaths of his half-sister and grandmother. Each year to help raise money Jake puts on a spectacular Christmas light display at his house and has already raised over £10,000.

Keah, 19, from Trowbridge has been looking after her mother since 2018 and is also studying at college to become a nurse. She gives talks to schools about what life is like looking after a member of your family.

Radio 1 Teen Heroes Prince William Prince William with the Radio 1 Teen Heroes | Credit: BBC

Madison, 17, from Kent, channeled her own mental heath struggles to come up with Positive Packages that contain advice on mental well-being and items curated to help with daily mental health management.

Tom, 13, from Preston, has EDS (Ehlers-Danlos syndrome), which has meant he's needed to use a wheelchair since he was 11. He has become the U.K.'s number one wheelchair motocross (WCMX) rider and is a public ambassador who helps to raise the sport's profile in the U.K.