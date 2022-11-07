Prince William Highlights Importance of Mental Health in Talk With England Soccer Stars

Prince William is using soccer to highlight the importance of mental health.

The prince, 40, sat down with two England soccer internationals to talk about how they cope with mental challenges both on and off the pitch, ahead of the FIFA World Cup later this month.

Soccer fan William also revealed that, for him, sport teaches you a crucial lesson about coping with the downside of defeat – which then translates into other areas of life.

"You learn by playing a number of times and many other things in life that disappointment is part of life and how you handle it is crucial," the Prince of Wales told England players Harry Kane and Declan Rice, who both suffered deep disappointment at losing the final of the Euro 2020 tournament in July 2021.

"Handling some of those really disappointing England results in the past, that was hard, I found that really difficult, because again the same euphoria that we had comes crashing down," added William. "You feel high and all together, and then normal life just gets on again."

Following England's defeat in the Euros final, some England players were racially abused on social media for missing crucial penalty kicks. In response, William reached out to them privately to show his support.

Rice tells the prince of the aftermath of that game: "There was a special moment after that game [the Euros final], the togetherness when we all come in a huddle after we'd lost that, and Gareth (England manager, Gareth Southgate) said some really important words. As a group, I think that brought us forward together because then we had to qualify for a World Cup in the next round of games."

"We really overcame that setback of losing that final, showed our togetherness and our strength and I feel that we are in a really good place as a national team that we can keep pushing and getting better because the togetherness we've built is really special to be a part of," Rice added.

England captain Kane, who has just launched his own foundation, added, "Talking here about different stuff — highs and lows that we've been through as players. That's my aim is to, especially to the younger generation, talk to them and try and provide ways of talking about mental health and wellbeing."

"The more we talk about it, and open up, it will definitely help solve and hopefully encourage people not to be afraid to ask for help, especially when you are feeling a little bit lower," he added.

Soccer can be an effective way to spread the word about the importance of mental health. William previously led a campaign – called Heads Up – that culminated in the 2020 FA Cup Final at London's Wembley Stadium, that encouraged players from the grassroots to the professional game to discuss their mental health.

"It's important to have people who catch us a little bit when we're down," William said in the discussion with the England stars as he highlighted Shout, a 24-hour texting service for people to air their issues, which he and wife Kate Middleton support. "It is there to carry people through those darker moments," added William.

The prince and the players talked on the soccer-based COPA90 discussion show Game of 5's which highlights stories that showcase the very best of soccer fan culture from every corner of the globe.

The show launched in 2022 with episodes distributed across TikTok and Instagram, driving over 20m views to date, before launching on Snapchat and YouTube this November.

William used the occasion to talk about the friendships he has gained in sports through being "pushed together in slight adversity."

"I've definitely got loads of friends whose relationship started off in a team, fighting for each other and wanting to do the best for the school, for each other and the team," said William.

"It's really important we have those moments, we have those people in life who give us that support that means it's ok – because there's going to be plenty of times when it's not OK. When those moments come [you say] 'let's have a beer, let's have a chat, let's sit down and have a chat or sit down and have a chat, or a cup of tea and have a natter about it because I've got something on my chest, or I'm bothered by this.' Having those people in life is very important."

William also talked about his first experience of football at school, which involved multiple balls and dozens of players. "It was carnage, chaos," said the prince. "I just thought it was really fun. That led me on to wanting to play more football. The sheer size and scale and just the fun of everyone running around chasing each other."

He added with a laugh that despite his enthusiasm he was given the role of a defender "stuck at the back and told to tackle and 'don't put him near the front.'"

"I played more football than I watched when I was younger," added William. "The playing was much more important. I have switched now because I'm getting older."