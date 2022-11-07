Prince William Highlights Importance of Mental Health in Talk With England Soccer Stars

Prince William sat down with two England soccer internationals to talk about how they cope with mental challenges ahead of the FIFA World Cup later this month 

By Simon Perry
Published on November 7, 2022 07:10 AM
‘Game of 5s’ show that focuses on mental health and featuring The Prince of Wales in conversation with Harry Kane and Declan Rice
Photo: COPA90

Prince William is using soccer to highlight the importance of mental health.

The prince, 40, sat down with two England soccer internationals to talk about how they cope with mental challenges both on and off the pitch, ahead of the FIFA World Cup later this month.

Soccer fan William also revealed that, for him, sport teaches you a crucial lesson about coping with the downside of defeat – which then translates into other areas of life.

"You learn by playing a number of times and many other things in life that disappointment is part of life and how you handle it is crucial," the Prince of Wales told England players Harry Kane and Declan Rice, who both suffered deep disappointment at losing the final of the Euro 2020 tournament in July 2021.

"Handling some of those really disappointing England results in the past, that was hard, I found that really difficult, because again the same euphoria that we had comes crashing down," added William. "You feel high and all together, and then normal life just gets on again."

‘Game of 5s’ show that focuses on mental health and featuring The Prince of Wales in conversation with Harry Kane and Declan Rice
COPA90

Following England's defeat in the Euros final, some England players were racially abused on social media for missing crucial penalty kicks. In response, William reached out to them privately to show his support.

Rice tells the prince of the aftermath of that game: "There was a special moment after that game [the Euros final], the togetherness when we all come in a huddle after we'd lost that, and Gareth (England manager, Gareth Southgate) said some really important words. As a group, I think that brought us forward together because then we had to qualify for a World Cup in the next round of games."

"We really overcame that setback of losing that final, showed our togetherness and our strength and I feel that we are in a really good place as a national team that we can keep pushing and getting better because the togetherness we've built is really special to be a part of," Rice added.

England captain Kane, who has just launched his own foundation, added, "Talking here about different stuff — highs and lows that we've been through as players. That's my aim is to, especially to the younger generation, talk to them and try and provide ways of talking about mental health and wellbeing."

"The more we talk about it, and open up, it will definitely help solve and hopefully encourage people not to be afraid to ask for help, especially when you are feeling a little bit lower," he added.

‘Game of 5s’ show that focuses on mental health and featuring The Prince of Wales in conversation with Harry Kane and Declan Rice
COPA90

Soccer can be an effective way to spread the word about the importance of mental health. William previously led a campaign – called Heads Up – that culminated in the 2020 FA Cup Final at London's Wembley Stadium, that encouraged players from the grassroots to the professional game to discuss their mental health.

"It's important to have people who catch us a little bit when we're down," William said in the discussion with the England stars as he highlighted Shout, a 24-hour texting service for people to air their issues, which he and wife Kate Middleton support. "It is there to carry people through those darker moments," added William.

The prince and the players talked on the soccer-based COPA90 discussion show Game of 5's which highlights stories that showcase the very best of soccer fan culture from every corner of the globe.

The show launched in 2022 with episodes distributed across TikTok and Instagram, driving over 20m views to date, before launching on Snapchat and YouTube this November.

The British <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Duke of Cambridge stands with his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-george/" data-inlink="true">Prince George</a> in the stands
Prince William, Prince George and Kate Middleton. Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty

William used the occasion to talk about the friendships he has gained in sports through being "pushed together in slight adversity."

"I've definitely got loads of friends whose relationship started off in a team, fighting for each other and wanting to do the best for the school, for each other and the team," said William.

"It's really important we have those moments, we have those people in life who give us that support that means it's ok – because there's going to be plenty of times when it's not OK. When those moments come [you say] 'let's have a beer, let's have a chat, let's sit down and have a chat or sit down and have a chat, or a cup of tea and have a natter about it because I've got something on my chest, or I'm bothered by this.' Having those people in life is very important."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

William also talked about his first experience of football at school, which involved multiple balls and dozens of players. "It was carnage, chaos," said the prince. "I just thought it was really fun. That led me on to wanting to play more football. The sheer size and scale and just the fun of everyone running around chasing each other."

He added with a laugh that despite his enthusiasm he was given the role of a defender "stuck at the back and told to tackle and 'don't put him near the front.'"

"I played more football than I watched when I was younger," added William. "The playing was much more important. I have switched now because I'm getting older."

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Paul Currie/Shutterstock (13608439a) Catherine, Princess of Wales Duchess of Cambridge before the start of the match England v Papua New Guinea, Rugby League World Cup 2021, Quarter Final, Rugby League, DW Stadium, Wigan, UK - 05 Nov 2022
Kate Middleton Roots on England at Rugby League World Cup Quarterfinals Match
MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 27: Copa Davis director Gerard Pique attends Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals 2021 presentation at Casa de Correos on May 27, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)
Gerard Piqué Announces Retirement from Soccer After Shakira Split: It 'Has Given Me Everything'
Prince William Talks Mental health to Arsenal FC
Prince William Jokes with Soccer Star About Joining His Favorite Team: 'Just in Case!'
Prince William
Prince William Shows Off in Competitive Side in a Game of Foosball — with Soccer Pros!
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to Carrickfergus
Kate Middleton and Prince William Are 'Taking Over the Radio' in Surprise Appearance
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
Prince William Visits a Soccer Team on Thanksgiving — and Gets Presents for His Kids!
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit BBC Radio 1’s Newsbeat to mark World Mental Health Day
Prince William Jokes He and Kate Middleton Put on the 'Worst Production' as They Play Radio Hosts
Cambridge family
Prince William Says Becoming a Dad Was 'One of the Scariest' Moments and Conjured Memories of Mom
The Prince Of Wales To Celebrate 10th Anniversary Of St. George's Park
Prince William Visits Soccer Center to Celebrate a Milestone Anniversary
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visits Everton Football Club's official charity Everton in the Community as part of the Heads Up campaign on January 30, 2020 in Liverpool, England
Prince William Takes His Mental Health Campaign to Soccer Club in Liverpool
Prince George
Prince William Says Prince George Could 'Definitely' Take on This Challenge When He's Older
Kate Middleton Shares Why She'll Be Setting Alarm Clock Early
Kate Middleton Reveals Why She'll Be 'Setting My Alarm Clock Early' in the Coming Weeks
Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William, Prince of Wales, arrive to the Copper Box Arena
Kate Middleton and Prince William Tap into Their Sporty Sides at London's Olympics Park
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, congratulates Jill Scott during the UEFA Women's Euro England 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on July 31, 2022 in London, England
Prince William Cracks Joke in Congratulatory Note for Retiring English Soccer Star Jill Scott
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, (L) and his wife Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, look at floral tributes laid by members of the public on the Long walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 before meeting well-wishers. - King Charles III pledged to follow his mother's example of "lifelong service" in his inaugural address to Britain and the Commonwealth, after ascending to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. (Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Prince William Sends Message of Support to Favorite Soccer Team as He Mourns Queen Elizabeth
Beth Mead of England shakes hands with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge following the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on July 31, 2022 in London, England.
Prince William Celebrates as England Women Claim European Soccer Crown for First Time