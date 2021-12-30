Prince William Might Have Plans to Tackle This Major Issue When He Becomes the Prince of Wales

Prince William is reportedly interested in using royal properties to help the homeless when he becomes the Prince of Wales — a title he'll inherit when his father Prince Charles becomes King.

The royal, 39, has asked his team to explore how buildings that are part of the Duchy of Cornwall — the estate that was set up around 700 years ago by Edward III to provide funds for the heir to the throne — could be used to combat homelessness, according to The Telegraph.

A source told the outlet that the idea was currently in an investigative stage but confirmed, "The Duke is interested in finding ways to help alleviate the homelessness situation in any way he can."

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Prince William | Credit: Isabel Infantes - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Under Prince Charles, the Duchy of Cornwall has been turned into a multi-million dollar enterprise, providing income to run the Prince of Wales's office as well as Prince William's family. It currently includes property in London and more than 130,000 acres of land — with 160 miles of British coastline — in 23 counties of England and Wales.

"I've started to think about how I will inherit the Duchy one day," William told farmers in Prince Charles: Inside The Duchy of Cornwall, which aired in 2019. "Well, rest assured I'm not going to rock the boat; I'll do much the same as what my father's doing. I'm not so into the architecture — that's the only thing."

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, said on the show: "It's not just a business — it encompasses everything he is passionate about, you know, it's the environment, it's sustainability, it's looking after the land, which I think it's generations of families who I think feel sort of looked after and cared for, and I think he minds desperately about that."

Prince William has been passionate about helping the homeless for decades, dating back to when Princess Diana brought William and Prince Harry along on a visit to Centrepoint charity in 1993. Prince William followed in her footsteps and became patron of the organization.

"Centrepoint was one of the first charities of which I became patron, back in 2005," William said in a speech celebrating the charity's 50th anniversary in 2019. "I chose to do that because visiting Centrepoint's services with my mother made such a lasting impression on me as a child. And it still makes a lasting impression on me today."

Prince William; Diana, Princess of Wales Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

In addition to visiting Centrepoint regularly, William famously slept out on the streets of London one December night in 2009 to benefit the charity.