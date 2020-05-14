Prince William Writes Heartfelt Letter to Princess Diana Charity from 'My Brother & I'

"My brother and I remain appreciative of the work you do to foster, develop and support young people, particularly at this time of uncertainty," Prince William said

Prince William just brightened the day of an organization honoring his mother's legacy.

The royal reached out to The Diana Award, a charity that honors young people following in Princess Diana's footsteps by making a difference in their communities, amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a sweet letter shared by the organization on Instagram, William reminded them of his and brother Prince Harry's support as they continue their work.

"I wanted to write to send my support and thanks to all the staff, volunteers and supporters of The Diana Award," Prince William, 37, wrote. "My brother and I remain appreciative of the work you do to foster, develop and support young people, particularly at this time of uncertainty."

Image zoom Prince William and Prince Harry with Diana Award recipient Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

"Whilst you are finding yourselves adapting to new ways of working, there is no doubt that your support for young people, through what will be anxious and unsettling times for many, is as important as ever, he added. "This comes with my very best wishes for good health to you and your families over the coming weeks."

"We’ve received a lovely message from HRH the Duke of Cambridge. Thank you to the Duke and the Duke of Sussex for all your support over the years and now in this uncertain time," The Diana Award charity captioned their Instagram post, which was accompanied by photos of Prince William and Prince Harry with honorees over the years. "We’re incredibly grateful for all of our supporters (including you reading this right now) for making it possible for us to help young people change the world. We hope this brightens your day - it certainly did ours!"

The Diana Award found in a new survey that 85% of young people and 98% of staff working with young people say mental health is a high priority. They've released resources for young people, educators and parents to stay safe online and help them navigate life during quarantine.

Image zoom Prince William

Image zoom Jon Bond - WPA Pool/Getty

In November, Prince William welcomed 20 Diana Award honorees from around the world to his Kensington Palace home in London — and told them that his late mother "would be proud of you."

"He had time with all 20 and had read up in their stories," Tessy Ojo, Chief executive of the Diana Award charity, told PEOPLE. "One of the young people is from Tanzania, and he started talking to him in Swahili — and this young boy was gobsmacked! It wasn’t just one sentence. This was not something he had just read out of a book. It was truly special."

Ojo added, "He asked me, 'How did you find these young people? These are truly world changers.' And the other thing he said to the group was 'my mother would be so proud of you.' "

Image zoom Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry A.G. Carrick/Diana Memorial Fund/Getty

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton have kept busy with their royal work despite social distancing guidelines thanks to video communication. They took part in their first-ever royal engagement via video call last month, chatting with a school in northern England where the kids of essential workers — such as healthcare staff and emergency services members — are being cared for amid the coronavirus pandemic. During the call, the royals met staff and children — and even got to see their arts and crafts projects for Easter.

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William BBC/Kensington Palace

Kate and Prince William have also supported charitable organizations by checking in via phone and letters. They also narrated a film that aims to help people access expert advice on mental health and well-being during the coronavirus crisis.