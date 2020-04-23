Prince William Jokes He Hasn’t Seen Tiger King in Sketch: ‘I Tend to Avoid Shows About Royalty’

Image zoom Prince William Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince William is poking fun at the popular Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

Appearing in a comedy sketch as part of BBC's charity Big Night In – which aired on Thursday – William, 37, jokingly gives his opinion on the explosive series during a mock Zoom call with Stephen Fry, who portrayed a descendent of his Blackadder role, Lord Melchett.

The Big Night In is a fundraising telethon to raise money for key workers and those affected by coronavirus.

"It's hell without EastEnders," William says of the drama series set in London.

In response, Fry's Melchett suggests in the video, "They tell me Tiger King is rather good?"

William hilariously reveals he is not too intrigued by the Netflix original, which chronicles the bitter feud between big cat lovers Carole Baskin and Joseph Maldonado-Passage, saying, "I tend to avoid shows about royalty."

Also during Big Night In, William and his wife Kate Middleton were joined by their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — in the "Clap for Carers" campaign.

“This evening The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined the UK in the weekly #ClapForOurCarers to show their appreciation for the incredible key workers working tirelessly to keep the country running,” Kensington Palace wrote on Instagram.

The royal siblings have been encouraged to take part in the supportive initiative every week in honor of NHS frontline workers who are currently fighting coronavirus.

The video clip shows William opening the door of their Anmer Hall home to show Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, who turns 5 next month, and his wife Kate, 38, carrying 2-year-old Louis as they step outside their front door. Playing in the background of the clip is Coldplay’s 2011 hit “Paradise.”

As soon as the beat drops in the song, the entire family starts enthusiastically clapping in front of their home, with George and Charlotte standing in the front while a smiling Kate, Louis and William applaud behind them.

The family also coordinated their outfits, with William, George and Louis sporting different shades of blue (William and Louis also sport matching sweaters), Kate and Charlotte wearing floral dresses. Kate chose a purple, long-sleeved floral midi dress, while Charlotte wore a blue short-sleeved dress.