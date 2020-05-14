Prince William Has Zoom Call with New Zealand Muslim Community Healing After 2019 Mosque Attacks

You are a role model for how something so tragic can be negotiated with the utmost grace and dignity," Prince William said

Prince William joined a video call on Thursday to reconnect with members of the Christchurch Muslim community that he met last year in the aftermath of the Al-Noor and Linwood mosque terrorist attacks on March 19, 2019.

During the call, William spoke with Imams and representatives from the Al-Noor and Linwood mosques, and the Muslim Association of Canterbury, about how their community is doing 14 months after the attacks.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’m really proud of all of you, the whole community and the New Zealand Government for how you have all dealt with such an atrocity. You are a role model for how something so tragic can be negotiated with the utmost grace and dignity," William told the group.

The royal dad of three visited New Zealand on behalf of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth to pay tribute to those affected by the Christchurch mosques terrorist attack in April 2019. During the poignant visit, William met Imam Alani Lateef, Imam Gamal Fouda and Farid Ahmad, all of whom joined him on the call.

Image zoom Prince William lays a wreath as he attends the Auckland War Memorial Museum on April 25, 2019 Mark Tantrum/The New Zealand Government via Getty Images

The group spoke about grief and healing, as well as the continuing effects that the terrorist attacks had on their community. The conversation also turned towards COVID-19 and how they have adapted to continue supporting their community during New Zealand’s lockdown.

During his visit in the spring of 2019, William met with survivors of the Christchurch terrorist attack, along with their families, first responders, and Muslim community leaders.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!