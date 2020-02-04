Prince William Has the Best Response When a Fan Tells Him Princess Charlotte Is Her Favorite

Image zoom

Prince William is getting a head start on Valentine’s Day!

During William and Kate Middleton‘s visit to the South Wales resort of Mulbles on Tuesday, the couple greeted well-wishers who lined the pier to catch a glimpse of the couple.

One woman called out to the royal dad, telling him that his 4-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte was her favorite. The proud dad replied, “Yes, she is lovely — just like my wife.”

Kate was also getting into the Valentine’s Day spirit with her festive ensemble. The royal mom of three wore a red Zara dress, which she accessorized with a red and ecru heart-print scarf by Shibani.

Prince William may be the future monarch, but his marriage to Kate is true partnership. William’s intense side is balanced by his wife’s unwavering poise and calm, making her a strong partner.

“They look after each other but in different ways,” a friend tells PEOPLE. “Some people might say it’s an old-fashioned marriage, but it seems to work.”

The friend adds, “They have different roles, but they come together as a team.”

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

The teamwork between William and Kate was on full display during the couple’s visit to south Wales. One of their first stops was to a local ice cream shop. As they walked inside, William declared that he was a “chocolate man,” but went for a vanilla cone with chocolate sprinkles (and also tried a small cup of chocolate). Kate ate her ice cream in a cup.

Image zoom Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

When asked if his three children — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1 — liked ice cream, Prince William replied, “They do, some more than others!”