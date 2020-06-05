Prince William Has Been Volunteering for a Crisis Text Line During Lockdown

Prince William has made good on his promise to become a volunteer counselor for the crisis text line, Shout.

Last November, William and wife Kate Middleton visited Shout, the U.K.’s first 24/7 crisis text line, which was launched in May 2019 by William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. During the visit, William said he had plans to become a volunteer for the service, which offers free and confidential mental health support via text.

It has now been revealed that William has been volunteering for Shout85258 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The royal is one of more than 2,000 crisis volunteers who are trained to support anyone, anytime, whatever their crisis may be.

William and Kate paid tribute to volunteers all across the U.K. on Friday with the release of two special video calls they made earlier in the week to mark National Volunteering Week.

On Wednesday, they called volunteers from two organizations that rely on their volunteer networks to help run and support their services: Conscious Youth, which is based in Kirklees, West Yorkshire, and Machynlleth Community Corona Response in Powys, Wales.

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William chat to volunteers in Yorkshire this week

During each of the calls, the royal couple passed on their thanks for the time and commitment that each volunteer gives to ensure the provision of support and services within their communities.

“It’s National Volunteering Week and I want to say a big thank you from both of us. Thank you for all the volunteering you’re doing, thank you for all the time and effort you’re putting in. It’s been hugely rewarding and important that you guys are doing that and you have been a lifeline to all the people who you’ve helped in the area,” Prince William said.

Kate added, “One of the things that would be amazing is if everyone in their communities was to carry on and still celebrate volunteering in a way that they have been during the pandemic. Everyone’s got something to give back.”

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William talk to volunteers this week

During the call with Conscious Youth, one of the young volunteers said he’s been teaching younger kids how to play chess. Kate then smiled and said, “You’ll have to give me some lessons, I’m terrible!”

“It’s so impressive to see young people volunteering,” she added. “I think the world would be a better place with more people like you in it.”

