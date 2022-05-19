The Duke of Cambridge honored the film in a pair of unexpected loafers

Prince William Had a Rare Fashion Moment at the Top Gun Premiere with Perfectly Themed Shoes!

Prince William is putting his best foot forward on the red carpet!

The Duke of Cambridge made a rare fashionable statement at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in London on Thursday in a pair of unexpected shoes.

The prince, 39, looked dapper in an Alexander McQueen velvet tuxedo and Crockett & Jones black velvet loafers that were embroidered with airplanes.

Each shoe featured an F-18 Super Hornet in honor of the aircraft famously featured in Top Gun.

William previously served as a pilot with the Royal Air Force and as an air ambulance helicopter pilot, making his interest in the film no surprise.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Prince William's shoes | Credit: Dan Kitwood/Getty

"Having the Royal Warrant for HRH Prince Charles meant that we were gratefully approached to produce the slippers for HRH Prince William on this occasion, proudly turning the slippers around in just 2 weeks, usually a 2-month process. One has little choice but to jump around for such a prestigious customer," a spokesperson for Crockett & Jones said.

prince william tom cruise Tom Cruise and Prince William | Credit: DAN KITWOOD/POOL/AFP/Getty Images

"It gives us great pride to be associated with such a wonderful and historic family, and to have two members of the royal family wear our footwear, a just a few weeks before the Jubilee celebration, is nothing short of incredible."

William and his wife Kate Middleton complemented each other perfectly in their monochrome looks. Kate, 40, was dazzling in a floor-length Roland Mouret off-the-shoulder black dress with a white bandeau.

the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick at the Odeon Leicester Square, central London Prince William and Kate Middleton

The couple joined Top Gun star Tom Cruise on the red carpet as they were introduced to other cast members, like Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, who plays the son of Cruise's comrade Goose from the original movie.

At one point, Cruise offered his hand to Kate as she climbed a few stairs leading up to the theater in Leicester Square.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Tom Cruise Prince William, Kate Middleton and Tom Cruise | Credit: DAN KITWOOD/POOL/AFP/Getty

The London premiere won't be the first time William and Kate have seen the highly anticipated film. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were reportedly treated to a special screening of the Top Gun sequel at the invitation of Cruise, who had heard William was a fan of the original 1986 movie.

