Prince William Goes Fashionably Daring in Green Velvet Blazer for Fall

Prince William is upping his fashion game (once again!) for a special cause.

After visiting Centrepoint’s new location earlier in the day, the royal dad stepped out again on Wednesday evening for the organization’s 50th anniversary gala. He changed from his casual ensemble — a red quarter-zip hoodie and slacks — into a fashionable green velvet suit jacket for occasion.

Although Kate Middleton usually makes headlines for her stylish looks, William took a break from his usual suits to wear a traditional sherwani, a long coat-like garment worn for formal occasions, during the couple’s recent visit to Pakistan. William opted to wear green, paying tribute to the color of his host country’s flag.

William’s cousin Princess Beatrice was also on-hand at the gala to celebrate Centrepoint’s half century of success in helping men and women aged 16 to 25 lead independent lives after homelessness. She sported a long black jacket over a floral dress — and took a stylish tip from William’s wife by accessorizing with a whimsical headband.

A number of celebrities also supported the cause, including Ellie Goulding. The singer-songwriter had Princess Beatrice — as well as her sister Princess Eugenie and mom Sarah Ferguson — as guests at her wedding in August. Goulding also performed at Eugenie’s wedding reception last year.

Other stars at the gala included Rita Ora and members of Duran Duran.

Prince William‘s inspiration to champion the fight to end homelessness with Centrepoint came his late mother, Princess Diana. Just as his mom was, William became patron of the organization in 2005.

Earlier on Wednesday, the prince stopped by Centrepoint’s new seven-bedroom Apprenticeship House, which is part of a wider initiative of developing housing help for young people in London and Manchester so they can move on from supported housing and into the working world.

William — who famously slept out on the streets of London one night to benefit the charity — chatted with some of the residents before formally opening the building.

The charity started in the basement of St. Anne’s Church in London in 1969 and has grown into the country’s leading youth homelessness charity, helping 9,000 people a year.