"You are the people that have not only kept our country going but have also helped warm all our hearts by showing us the very best of human nature," William said

Prince William Gives Speech on Tour: 'Catherine and I Felt It Was Important to Visit the Heroes'

Kate Middleton and Prince William spread some of their festive cheer to the people running much-needed food bank help in Manchester as they made the last stop of their ongoing Royal Train tour on Monday.

The couple rolled into the city in northwest England after a day of stops in Yorkshire, the English-Scottish border and Edinburgh. It was their fourth stop on the first full day of their 1,250-mile journey.

In Manchester, they saw the work of FareShare, where they paid tribute to volunteers and organizations across the U.K. that have supported vulnerable families throughout 2020. FareShare redistributes surplus food from food businesses to 11,000 charities and community groups in all four nations across the U.K. – including school breakfast clubs, community centers, homeless shelters and food banks.

According to William and Kate’s office, the number of families relying on FareShare Greater Manchester for food nearly doubled overnight, and at the same time the charity was inundated with people offering to volunteer with them.

Later in the visit, William gave a speech, saying, "I know you’ve had a particularly hard time over recent months, as has the whole of the North of England. I’m really glad we’ve been able to come and talk to some of you in person about how you’ve all been doing."

"Catherine and I felt that it was extremely important to visit just some of the heroes that have emerged this year to thank you for all that you have done. Whether that’s transport workers, paramedics, school teachers or indeed staff and volunteers like those of you online across the FareShare network or here in Manchester tonight," he continued.

