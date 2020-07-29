Prince William Reveals the Awkward Gift He Gave Kate Middleton While Dating: 'It Didn't Go Well'

Even royals struggle to find the perfect gift!

Prince William spoke with former soccer star Peter Crouch for his podcast That Peter Crouch Podcast, and the royal had a funny story about a pair of binoculars he gifted Kate Middleton during their dating years.

"That was early on in the courtship that was. I wrapped them. They were really nice," he recalled. "I was trying to convince myself about it. I was like, 'But these are really amazing, look how far you can see!' She was looking at me going, 'They’re binoculars, what's going on?’ It didn't go well. Honestly, I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars."

William chatted with Crouch over beer and curry snacks at Kensington Palace in March and followed up with a recent video call as a prelude to the upcoming end of the soccer season. This Saturday’s FA Cup final, between Arsenal and Chelsea, is a high point in William's Heads Up mental health campaign, which has been running throughout the current season. In fact, the game has been renamed the Heads Up FA Cup Final.

Prince William speaks to Peter Crouch on "That Peter Crouch Podcast"

Prince William is a soccer fan himself, passing on his love of the team Aston Villa onto his children — and perhaps raising a future star in 7-year-old son Prince George.

When asked by Crouch whether he thought George could one day be Aston Villa's all-time leading goal scorer, William, 38, happily responded, "Definitely, I reckon he could. I reckon he could be their all-time leading goal scorer. I can see no reason why not. It would be brilliant.”

And he hopes that George will get as much enjoyment from watching his favorite team as he has done for more than 20 years.

"I’m trying not to persuade him to be a Villa fan – I’m letting him choose his own way. It’s about finding what fits for him,” William said.

Prince George, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte at Aston Villa game

George and younger sister Princess Charlotte attended a match with William and Kate last year when they went to see Villa take on Norwich in October.