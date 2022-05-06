Queen Elizabeth's grandson visited Sports Key, an organization that provides a range of sports activities to the local community to improve their wellbeing

Prince William Gets Sporty (in a Suit!) on Latest Royal Outing: 'I'm Not Sure I'll Make the Team!'

No sneakers? No problem for Prince William.

On Friday, the Duke of Cambridge visited Sports Key, an organization that provides a range of sports activities to the local community to improve the wellbeing, cohesion and life opportunities of disadvantaged people.

Despite wearing a suit, Prince William joined the fun of a badminton game in a gym — although he joked on Instagram that he was "not sure I'll make the team."

Through the power of sport and physical activity, Sports Key aims to inspire a healthier and more active population as well as promote a more integrated community by bringing people together. Their volunteer program offers an opportunity for young people to develop their employability and life skills by working to deliver some of the organization's activities.

Sports Key is a United By Birmingham 2022 partner and is one of the organizations that is delivering the Birmingham Commonwealth Games' Gen22 project, the flagship Games project that engages young people who might otherwise struggle to access Games-related opportunities.

Their association with the Games has allowed Sports Key to deliver more sessions for young people and offer more paid hours to their staff.

Prince William Prince William | Credit: PETER NICHOLLS/POOL/AFP/Getty

Prince William is known to show off his athletic abilities from time to time, whether taking part in charity polo matches or competing against his wife Kate Middleton in sailing races.

