Prince William Shares Never-Before-Heard Stories from His Life as He Teams up with Apple Fitness+

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrives at the Tusk Conservation Awards on November 22, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince William is ready to walk the talk!

The royal, 39, is getting more personal than ever before on a special Christmas episode of Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk series on Monday, Dec. 6, encouraging people to take some time out and walk for their mental health over the holidays.

Willam teamed up with Apple Fitness+ to record one of their inspiring audio walking experiences, which features personal stories from influential people to inspire users to walk more. He approached Apple to take part as he was impressed with Time to Walk and how it coincided with his efforts to promote better mental health and wellbeing.

Each Time to Walk episode is shaped by the guest's personal, life-shaping moments and includes lessons learned, meaningful memories, thoughts on purpose and gratitude, moments of levity, and other thought-provoking topics, recorded while walking outside or in locations that are meaningful to them.

Prince William's walk takes him through the Queen's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk — from Sandringham House, past St. Mary Magdalene Church and ending eventually in Anmer, where William and his wife Kate Middleton have a country home.

During the episode, the royal talks about the importance of keeping mentally fit, reflects on a light-hearted moment when he was drawn out of his comfort zone, the value of listening as a way to empower others and an experience that led him to prioritize mental health. Prince William also chooses three of his favorite songs and explains why they are important to him.

In an Instagram post on Friday, William said, "Walking has been a feature of my life during the good times and the bad, come rain or shine. For me, it provides an opportunity to clear my mind and gain some perspective. It's a key part of how I manage my mental health. It can be a very sociable exercise or a moment of complete calm and isolation.

"In the hope of inspiring a few other people to get active and take some extra time for their own mental health – I wanted to share a few of my stories and favourite songs with you in an episode of Time to Walk.

"This experience means even more to me knowing that three great mental health charities: @giveusashoutinsta, @crisistextline and @lifelineaustralia will receive donations to help continue the important work they're doing to provide 24/7 support to those in need."

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge talks with refugees evacuated from Afghanistan during a visit to a hotel in Leeds Prince William | Credit: DANNY LAWSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Recognizing the significant impact that walking has on mental health and that the holidays can be challenging for many, William has chosen three charities to receive a five-figure donation from Apple: Shout in the UK, Crisis Text Line in the USA and Lifeline in Australia. Crisis Text Line and Shout provide free, 24/7 confidential support for people in crisis via text, and Lifeline provides free, 24-hour confidential crisis support and suicide prevention services.

Apple will stream three special audio airings of the Time to Walk episode for free on Apple Music 1, the flagship global radio station on Apple Music, on Dec. 6.