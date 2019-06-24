Image zoom Max Mumby/Getty

Prince William and his eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are getting ready for another wedding.

On Sunday it was announced that Thomas van Straubenzee, the Duke of Cambridge’s lifelong friend, is tying the knot.

According to the Sunday Times, the godfather to 4-year-old Charlotte proposed to Lucy Lanigan-O’Keeffe, an assistant head teacher at Thomas’ Battersea School in London, where George, who turns 6 on July 22, is currently enrolled. Charlotte will start at the prestigious school in September.

William will take part in van Straubenzee’s wedding festivities and serve as usher for the ceremony, while George and Charlotte are expected to join the wedding party as pageboy and bridesmaid, the outlet reports.

Image zoom Prince William and Thomas van Straubenzee Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Van Straubenzee and his younger brother, Charlie, 31, are extremely close to the royal family. The brothers attended Berkshire’s Ludgrove School with William and Harry, along with their late brother, Henry, who died in a car crash at the age of 18.

After Henry’s sudden death, the Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund was set up in his honor. The charity, which was created by his parents, supports schools in Uganda and is the only charity for which William and Harry are joint patrons.

Both van Straubenzee brothers served as ushers in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding at Windsor Castle last May. It was reported that Charlie even gave a speech at the reception, while Thomas also spoke at William and Kate’s royal Westminster Abbey wedding in 2011.

Following their May wedding, Harry and Meghan attended Charlie’s wedding to Daisy Jenks in Surrey. The outing was the pair’s first public event since becoming husband and wife and also fell on Meghan’s 37th birthday. The Duke of Sussex served as usher for his friend’s big day.

Image zoom Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks Mark Stewart Photography Ltd

The Times also reports that Charlie, who shares his own bond with Prince Harry is in the mix to be named one of Baby Archie‘s godparents.

And similar to Meghan, who was married once before prior to her relationship with Harry, van Straubenzee’s upcoming nuptials will not be his first. The 36-year-old was previously married to Lady Melissa Percy, a daughter of the Duke of Northumberland, in 2013. They couple were married for 3 years before divorcing in 2016.

According to the Times, Lanigan-O’Keeffe is the daughter of Carolyn and Stephen Lanigan-O’Keeffe. Her father is a lawyer and her brother, Arthur, is an Olympic pentathlete.