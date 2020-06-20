Prince William, George, Charlotte and Louis Pile Up in Candid Father's Day Photos — Taken by Kate!

Prince William is feeling the love.

The Duke of Cambridge, who turns 38 on Sunday, had some fun with his three children — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2 — in two new photos taken earlier this month in Norfolk by Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.

In the first photo, released ahead of Father's Day, William and Kate's three children pile on top of their royal dad for an adorable action shot.

The second image captures William sitting on a swing holding Louis as both George and Charlotte smile for the camera while standing up on the swing beside their dad and little brother.

Image zoom The Duchess of Cambridge

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the royal family of five has kept a low profile for the past several months as they isolated at their country home, Anmer Hall.

But in the past week, both William and Kate made public appearances to help boost local businesses that have recently reopened.

On Friday, William visited a family-owned bakery, Smiths The Bakers, in nearby King's Lynn where he told the owners about his children's newfound love for spending time in the kitchen.

"The children have been attacking the kitchen and it’s just been an explosion of flour and chocolate everywhere," the royal dad said, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

Before William left, he made sure to bring home his family a sweet treat.