Prince William Reveals One of Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s Favorite Children's Books

Just like kids everywhere, Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3, can’t resist a good bedtime story!

On Monday, Prince William revealed that one of his kids’ favorite books is The Gruffalo, written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler. The children’s book tells the story of a mouse who takes a walk in a European forest and encounters several creatures who want to eat him.

The royal dad met the duo at a Tusk Trust event outside his home at Kensington Palace. As the pair introduced themselves, William said, “I know who you are. It’s a big hit in our household, The Gruffalo.”

Donaldson and Scheffler decorated one of 21 model rhinos with characters from their book, The Ugly Five, as part of a project to raise awareness of the threat facing rhino populations at the hands of poachers.

Speaking of how the children’s writer and illustrator could help raise awareness for Tusk, William said: “We need the young generation to really understand.”

William, 36, has been royal patron of the trust since 2005, and it is one of the first charities that he adopted.

Tusk was established in 1990 at the height of the previous poaching crisis, when elephant and rhino were slaughtered in the thousands to meet the demand of the illegal wildlife trade. The organization works with Africa’s conservationists to protect endangered species and combat poachingand has been at the forefront of William’s international efforts to halt the illegal wildlife trade, under the umbrella of his United for Wildlife coalition.