Prince William Gave 'Powerful Advice' About Losing a Parent to Deborah James' Children

Prince William offered "powerful advice" about losing a parent to the two children of Deborah James ahead of her death this summer.

James' husband Sebastien Bowen recently told The Times in the U.K. that the Duke of Cambridge "felt like a friend" when he visited the family for tea in May.

"There was the time I opened the door to Prince William, who had come to give Deborah a damehood," Bowen recalled. "He felt like a friend but he was the future king. That was bizarre. He was so relaxed; he came and sat down in the garden and had champagne with the family."

Prince William, who lost his mother Princess Diana when he was just 15, also shared some insight with James' two children, 14-year-old son Hugo and 12-year-old daughter Eloise.

"He's obviously been through similar grief with the loss of his mother, so he gave powerful advice to the children that will stay with them forever," Bowen said.

Prince William, 40, also kept things lighthearted, joking that James, also 40, was "triple parked" with three different drinks.

"Deborah had a glass of champagne, a glass of wine and a glass of sherry in front of her," Bowen said. "She hadn't been allowed a drink for months and the first thing William said was, 'I'm glad to see you are triple parked.' That was an immediate ice-breaker."

James shared photos of Prince William's visit to her Instagram page, including showing off her damehood honor.

"It's quite surreal having a royal pop in at home, and yes you can imagine the cleaning antics and preparation went off the scale — but it was all irrelevant because William was so kind and he put us all at ease," she wrote.

Prince William also visited the Royal Marsden Hospital in London to meet with nurses and staff who helped care for James. William became president of the hospital in 2007, following in the footsteps of his late mother Princess Diana, who also supported the facility and frequently made visits.

"I loved meeting her, she was fantastic — her legacy is massive," William told Lorraine Kimber, a patient who is currently undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer.

"She was incredible, incredible. She was surrounded by her family, we had a lovely afternoon," he said.

Prince William at the Royal Marsden Hospital. Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Following the news of the BBC host's death in June, Prince William and Kate Middleton released a rare personal statement.

"We are so sad to hear the heartbreaking news about Dame Deborah," William and Kate posted on Twitter.

Signing off with their initials, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge added, "Our thoughts are with her children, her family and her loved ones. Deborah was an inspirational and unfalteringly brave woman whose legacy will live on. W & C."