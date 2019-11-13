Prince William Follows in Princess Diana's Footsteps Fighting Homelessness on Poignant Anniversary

Prince William is championing the fight to end homelessness — a cause he was inspired to follow by his late mother Princess Diana.

On Wednesday, the royal dad of three headed to a new center that helps young people lead independent lives after homelessness. His visit helped mark the 50th anniversary of Centrepoint. Just as his mom was, William became patron of the organization in 2005.

The prince stopped by Centrepoint’s new seven-bedroom Apprenticeship House, which is part of a wider initiative of developing housing help for young people in London and Manchester so they can move on from supported housing and into the working world.

William — who famously slept out on the streets of London one night to benefit the charity — chatted with some of the residents before formally opening the building.

The charity started in the basement of St. Anne’s Church in London in 1969 and has grown into the country’s leading youth homelessness charity, helping 9,000 people a year.

Later, he will attend the charity’s 50th anniversary gala in north London and celebrate the success of Centrepoint.