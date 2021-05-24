Prince William 'Flirts' with 96-Year-Old Woman Over Ice Cream in Scotland: 'You'll Make Me Blush'

Prince William had the perfect response when Betty Magee asked for a kiss on the cheek from the prince

On Sunday, Prince William continued his tour of Scotland at the Queens Bay Lodge Care Home in Edinburgh, where he enjoyed ice cream — and some flirty banter — with some of their residents.

When the Duke of Cambridge sat down with 96-year-old Betty Magee and her granddaughter Kimberley Anderson, Magee was anything but shy with the royal dad of three.

"It's customary in these parts to give a lady a kiss on the cheek," she told Prince William, 38, as he sat across from her at a table.

"Oh, you are sweet. You'll make me blush," William replied. "When the rules relax more, I will come back and give you a kiss on the cheek, Betty."

As their conversation continued, Prince William was jokingly told by a staffer, "Could you stop flirting with my residents?"

"Sorry," William said with a laugh. "I'm trying not to — I'm not sure who's flirting more."

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Prince William | Credit: ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince William kicked off the mini-tour solo on Friday by heading to Edinburgh in his role as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland. He was appointed to the role by his grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

William reunited with his wife of 10 years on Monday, when Kate, 39, joined him in Scotland. One of their anticipated outings will be a visit to St. Andrew's University, where the couple met.