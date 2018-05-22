Prince William Attends His First Event Since Royal Wedding to Mark Manchester Attack Anniversary

Prince William paid tribute to the 22 people who lost their lives last year when a terrorist bombed an Ariana Grande show at the Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017.

William, 35, attended a morning service at the Manchester Cathedral commemorating the one-year anniversary of the attack, which also left 59 injured. The event marks the royal dad’s first public appearance since he served as the best man at his brother Prince Harry‘s wedding to Meghan Markle on Saturday. The newlyweds will also attend their first official engagement as a married couple this afternoon at a garden party at Buckingham Palace for Prince Charles.

Prime Minister Theresa May was also in attendance at the memorial ceremony, along with families of those killed and wounded at the concert, and first responders who tended to the scene on May 22, 2017.

The service started with the lighting of candles in memory of the victims, and incorporated a moment of silence for the fallen concertgoers. Ages of the victims ranged from 8 years old to 51.

The Manchester Survivors Choir — a group consisting of people who were at the arena on the night of the “One Last Time” singer’s concert — and Parrs Wood High School’s Harmony Group, whose post-attack tribute received praise from Grande herself, will perform later in the day at the Manchester Together – With One Voice event in the city’s Albert Square.

Then at 10.31 p.m. in the U.K., bells from Manchester’s Town Hall, St. Ann’s Church and St Mary’s Roman Catholic Church will ring to mark the moment of the attack.

Last year, William privately visited Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, where several young victims were being treated — some in intensive care. The royal’s visit was unannounced and away from the cameras so that he and the families could meet in private.

The prince was following his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s lead, as she made a visit to the city just days after the attack. During her heartwarming visit, she chatted with young victims in their hospital beds, condemning the barbaric act as “very wicked.”