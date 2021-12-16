Prince William Talks Elf on the Shelf, Family Board Games and His Favorite Holiday Movie

Prince William is sharing his Christmas favorites!

On Thursday, the royal sat down with Barry Alston of Radio Marsden, a charity run by volunteers, broadcasting to and supporting cancer patients at the Royal Marsden Hospitals in London, to answer some holiday-themed questions from young patients.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While Prince William, 39, admitted that food is "quite important" around Christmas and he always finds "a tiny bit of space left in my stomach somewhere for a bit of turkey or sausage or a bit of wine," he most looks forward to the holidays as a time to get together with loved ones.

"For me, generally, bringing the family together at Christmastime is always lovely because we're quite spread out doing our things a lot of time throughout the year. We get very few moments to actually come together," he said. "When I see my children meet up with my cousin's children, and they all have a wonderful time playing together, it's very special. I look forward to that a lot."

He added, "Obviously, Christmas is a new dynamic when you have children. Suddenly it's a whole different ballgame of noise and excitement."

William received one question about board games, and he shared that Monopoly and Risk are favorites in his household with Kate Middleton and their three children: Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. However, it's something that "usually everyone gets very cross about because they lose."

And while Elf on the Shelf is a popular Christmas tradition for lots of families, it doesn't seem like the elf has visited the palace...at least not yet. "I don't know what Elf on a Shelf is," William admitted.

kate middleton and prince william Kate Middleton and Prince William | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince William also shared his favorite Christmas film (he said he watches Elf every Christmas "and it still makes me laugh) and named "Feliz Navidad" as a go-to Christmas song, although he shared that he finds it hard to decide and also gave a shout out to Mariah Carey.

As for what William wants for Christmas this year, he said that he hasn't had much time to think about that question. But he does hope Aston Villa, his favorite soccer team wins their Boxing Day match.

Prince William and Kate recently shared their 2021 family Christmas card, which was snapped while they were on a private vacation in Jordan.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The Cambridge clan usually joins Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the family for Christmas festivities at Sandringham. Last year, however, the traditional gathering was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Queen and Prince Philip, who died in April at the age of 99, instead spent the holiday quietly at Windsor Castle. The plans are back on for this year unless the government mandates amid the U.K. COVID surge change between now and Christmas.

In 2019, Prince George and Princess Charlotte made their Christmas morning debut alongside the royals for their annual walk to church services.