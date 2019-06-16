Here's How Royal Dad of Three Prince William Is Spending Father's Day

Prince William is spending his Father’s Day like dads all around the world: with his family.

The royal dad of three — Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1 — will be “spending Farther’s Day privately with his family,” a palace source tells PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Cambridges made their most recent appearance as a family of five last weekend at Trooping the Colour, the Queen’s annual birthday celebration. They stood together on the famous balcony of Buckingham Palace, with Prince Louis (and his royal wave!) stealing the show during his Trooping the Colour debut.

RELATED: Prince William Reveals the Adorable Nickname He Has Given Princess Charlotte

Though Louis started in the arms of Kate Middleton, he adorably reached for his father to hold him as they watched the flypast.

Prince William, Prince Louis and Kate Middleton Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Prince Louis and Prince William Chris Jackson/Getty Images

William has recently opened up about life as a dad to three young children.

Although Prince William isn’t an expert at hairstyling — he’s recently said doing ponytails on Charlotte is a “nightmare” — he does recognize his daughter’s talent for dancing. William revealed that dancing is Princess Charlotte’s favorite hobby in March 2018.

“My daughter Charlotte loves dancing,” he proudly told attendees at a Commonwealth Day reception.

Princess Charlotte and Prince William Chris Jackson/Getty

To most, Prince William is known as “His Royal Highness,” but to Prince George, he’s simply “Pops.”

After Kate and William’s visit to Leicester in November, a local said: “Kate said that William was playing football with the children last night and one of them said, I think it was George, ‘Are you playing football tomorrow, Pops?’ “

Prince George and Prince William Chris Jackson/Getty

William is now sharing the joys of fatherhood with his younger brother Prince Harry, who welcomed his son Archie on May 6.

The royal told reporters that he was “absolutely thrilled” about the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, adding he was “very pleased to welcome my brother to the sleep deprivationsociety that is parenting!”

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Archie Press Association via AP

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Meghan spent her very first Mother’s Day at her new Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor with her new son alongside Prince Harry and her mom, Doria Ragland.