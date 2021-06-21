Did You Catch This Never-Before-Seen Photo of Prince William with George, Charlotte and Louis?

Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrated Father's Day with a social media post dedicated to the male role models in their lives - but among the four photos in their collage was a previously unseen photo of William with their three kids.

The picture appears to be from Trooping the Colour 2019, when the entire family of five gathered with other royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's birthday. Prince William holds Prince Louis, while Prince George wraps his arms around his father's leg. The proud dad also places a hand on Princess Charlotte's back as she smiles for the camera.

The photo appears to be taken outside Kensington Palace, the family's home in London - and those steps have also served as the background for first day of school photos for Prince George, 7, and Princess Charlotte, 6. (And although there was no credit give to the photographer, it's likely Kate was behind the camera for the sweet family portrait!)

Kate and Prince William's Father's Day tribute also included nods to Prince Charles with a throwback photo featuring a young William and Prince Harry, Kate's dad Michael Middleton with a photo from the couple's 2011 royal wedding and William's grandfather Prince Philip, who died in April at age 99.

Prince William had some Father's Day fun on Sunday, bringing Prince George and Princess Charlotte to help kick off a half-marathon at Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham Estate. Together the trio helped count down the start of the race and also cheered on all of the runners.

