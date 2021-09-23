The Duke of Cambridge joined a beloved former soccer pro and a Member of Parliament on Thursday to support a fan-led initiative to improve the sport

Prince William Shows He's Not Playing Around When It Comes to Soccer

It's well known that Prince William is a serious soccer fan, and the prince is putting his passion for the pitch into action.

William, 39, visited Dulwich Hamlets club in southeast London on Thursday afternoon, joining forces with podcaster and former soccer star Peter Crouch to keep the ball rolling on a new initiative.

William's meeting with players, club management and football fans from a range of clubs was the next step in the Fan Led Review, a program set up in April 2021 to provide a comprehensive examination of the English football system and explore ways of improving the governance, ownership and financial sustainability of clubs across all levels of the sport.

The Fan Led Review is chaired by Member of Parliament Tracey Crouch (no relation), who also joined William in the discussions on Thursday, when representatives from both on and off the pitch offered their opinions on the Review's initial findings and discussed the importance of grassroots and lower league clubs, as well as how to support them.

Dulwich was an apt setting — with around 2,400 people watching their games each week, it's the most attended club outside the main Football League, so they have some knowledge of how the sport survives away from the more glamorous Premier League and the international game.

And perhaps as a bit of prep for Thursday's event, William went to see his favorite team, Aston Villa, take on Chelsea in West London on Wednesday evening. Sadly for him, Villa did not win and was knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalty kicks.