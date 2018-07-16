Prince William Reveals He's Trying to Get George and Charlotte to Play Tennis and Soccer

Prince William and Kate Middleton could be sitting courtside at Wimbledon with one of their children on the court someday!

While speaking with tennis star Novak Djokovic following the tennis champ’s Wimbledon win on Sunday, William admitted that he’s trying to get his kids into the sports that dominated international headlines over the weekend.

“How are your children?” Djokovic, himself a dad of two, asked the royal couple in a video shared by the famed tennis tournament.

“Very well, thanks, very well,” the dad of three responds. “Trying to get a tennis racket in their hand – and a football!”

While Prince Louis — who was born on April 23 and was the star of his christening last week — is still a few years away from getting on the field, older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte are already regulars at sporting events. Last month, the brother-sister duo cheered on their dad at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy in Beaufort Park.

While on the sidelines, Charlotte got into the spirit of the afternoon as she practiced her headstands and put on a pair of very cool sunglasses, much to the enjoyment of her mom.

She was also spotted running around the field with her older brother.

As a new dad of three, Prince William has his hands full at home at Kensington Palace — and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“[William] is a very good father,” a family friend recently told PEOPLE. “As his own father has been. [Charles] has been a very good father to those boys and they’re very, very fond of him.”

Of course, the absence of William’s mother, Princess Diana, continues to be felt even 21 years after her death at age 36.

“[William] can do all the things that he thinks are important for family life and make sure that his children have that loving, caring, fun home that his mother was trying to create,” said a royal source.

Growing up with a hands-on mother like Diana has shaped his own parenting style. During royal outings with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, he always holds their hands, and gets down on their level to explain their surroundings to them during high-profile events. (A move grandma Queen Elizabeth has even scolded him for!).

William said he talks to his children about the grandmother they never go to meet, and he and Kate have filled their home with photos of her.

“At all these landmark moments, [William’s] mother is missing, and it’s sad,” the source continued. “But they are creating their own legacy now.”