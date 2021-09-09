Prince William Marks His Return to Work by Honoring a Cause Close to His Heart

Prince William is back at work after a long summer break.

On Thursday, the Duke of Cambridge marked Emergency Services Day in the U.K. by heading out to South London to see first responders, including firefighters and members of the public who have been helped by them. William, 39, also led tributes to those working and volunteering in the emergency services and the health service.

The welfare of emergency services crews is vitally important to the prince, a former air ambulance pilot. He and wife Kate Middleton have worked throughout the pandemic to support those who work in first responder teams and, while their Royal Foundation has set up Our Frontline and supported leading charities at the heart of mental health and frontline support as part of a bespoke COVID relief fund.

It was during his time working with East Anglia Air Ambulance that William found himself face-to-face with another issue he was highlighting on Thursday: suicide. He "witnessed first-hand the challenges that emergency responders face on a daily basis during his roles as both an Air Ambulance and RAF Search and Rescue pilot," his office added in a release.

So, following his journey across London, he hosted a meeting of emergency responders back at Kensington Palace to talk about suicide prevention within the emergency services community. That came ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day on Friday.