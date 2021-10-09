Prince William and Earthshot Prize Awards Announce Special Guests Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, and More

The inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards air October 17 and coincide with a five-part limited series on discovery+ about Prince William’s urgent mission to repair the planet

Prince William has announced the celebrity line-up for the Earthshot Prize Awards airing on October 17.

Joined by hosts Clara Amfo and Dermot O'Leary, the group revealed you can expect to see performances by Ed Sheeran, KSI and Yemi Alade, Shawn Mendes, and Coldplay — the last of which will have a set powered by 60 cyclists.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kate Middleton, Emma Thompson, Emma Watson, David Oyelowo, and Mo Salah will be presenters during the evening celebrating change-makers who have a passion for global environmental issues.

Sir David Attenborough will also speak more about the Earthshot Prize and the importance of finding solutions to environmental challenges.

Global Citizen Live Concert, Paris - Ed Sheeran Ed Sheeran | Credit: EDMOND SADAKA EDMOND/SIPA/Shutterstock

"The Earthshot Prize has been designed to celebrate our finalists as the visionary leaders that they are. The blockbuster roster of artists, athletes, and presenters that have signed on for our inaugural awards show proves just how much excitement there is for optimistic action to rise to the great challenges of our time," The Royal Foundation CEO Jason Knauf said in a statement. "This will be an award show unlike any you've seen before that will entertain you and inspire you to take action to repair the planet in this decisive decade."

The inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards will be filmed at Alexandra Palace in London and will air on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, and globally on Discovery's Facebook page.

Prince William Credit: Erica Wilson Studio Silverback

Out of 15 finalists, five winners in the categories Protect and Restore Nature, Revive Our Oceans, Clean Our Air, Build a Waste-free World, and Fix Our Climate will be awarded £1 million (roughly $1.36 million) to fund their solution-based ideas for combatting these issues and build a healthier planet by 2030.

The awards will then take place every year through 2030.

The Earthshot Prize Council, which includes William, nature documentarian Sir Attenborough, singer Shakira, actress Cate Blanchett, and more, will decide the winners.

In the lead-up to the gala, a landmark limited series called The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet, which William has helped make along with the team from Sir Attenborough's groundbreaking nature shows, began airing globally on discovery+ on October 3. All five episodes of the series will air on Discovery in the U.S. on October 16 beginning at 4 p.m. ET.