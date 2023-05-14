Prince William's Earthshot Prize Announces Next Awards Ceremony Location — in Singapore!

Prince William's Earthshot Prize is heading to Singapore!

The Prince of Wales' environmental project will hold their third annual awards show in Singapore on Tuesday, November 7, the Earthshot Prize announced on Sunday. There, five winners across the Earthshot categories — Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World and Fix Our Climate — will be announced as the recipients of £1 million each to help scale their environmental solutions.

Prince William, 40, said in a statement: "The Earthshot Prize is all about showing the world that solutions to some of the biggest environmental challenges we face are out there. After two years of discovering impactful ideas and innovations, I am delighted that The Earthshot Prize is traveling to Singapore, where the groundbreaking solutions of our 2023 Finalists will be celebrated."

For the first time, the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony will be accompanied by a series of events as part of Earthshot Week. Beginning November 6, the week will see global leaders, businesses and investors convene in Singapore to explore exciting opportunities with The Earthshot Prize Winners and Finalists aimed at accelerating their solutions and bringing about tangible action to repair the planet. Members of the public will also be invited to experience local activations centered on the 2023 cohort of Earthshot solutions.

Over the last year, the 2023 Earthshot Prize cohort have driven incredible impact to repair and regenerate our planet with more than 1.5 million people benefiting directly from finalist solutions. Over 7,000 hectares of land and almost 2.1 million hectares have been protected or restored, while over 35,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions have been reduced, avoided or sequestered.

Prince William. Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince William created the contest in 2020 with plans to award Earthshot Prizes until 2030. The inaugural awards ceremony was held in London in October 2021.

Given that Prince William was inspired by President John F. Kennedy's famed 10-year goal of landing on the moon (known as Moonshot), it was only fitting that the second awards show was held in Boston in December 2022.

Kate Middleton, 41, adhered to the event's sustainable fashion guidelines in a bright green off-the-shoulder gown by Solace London, which she rented from HURR, a rental platform in the U.K. for designer dresses. She accessorized her look with the ultimate rewear — an emerald and diamond choker that belonged to Princess Diana. She also wore halo emerald and diamond earrings mounted in platinum by Asprey.

Kate Middleton and Prince William. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

It was revealed last month that Jacinda Ardern, the former prince minister of New Zealand, joined the Earthshot Prize's Board of Trustees.

"It is an honour to welcome @jacindaardern to the @EarthshotPrize team. Her life-long commitment to supporting sustainable and environmental solutions, along with her experience as Prime Minister of New Zealand, will bring a rich infusion of new thinking to our mission," Prince William said in a rare personal tweet, signing off "W."