Prince William's Earthshot Prize Announces Next Awards Ceremony Location — in Singapore!

The Prince of Wales' third annual awards ceremony for his environmental project will be accompanied by a series of events as part of Earthshot Week

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 14, 2023 07:01 PM
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrive for the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston, Massachusetts, December 2, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and Prince William. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Prince William's Earthshot Prize is heading to Singapore!

The Prince of Wales' environmental project will hold their third annual awards show in Singapore on Tuesday, November 7, the Earthshot Prize announced on Sunday. There, five winners across the Earthshot categories — Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World and Fix Our Climate — will be announced as the recipients of £1 million each to help scale their environmental solutions.

Prince William, 40, said in a statement: "The Earthshot Prize is all about showing the world that solutions to some of the biggest environmental challenges we face are out there. After two years of discovering impactful ideas and innovations, I am delighted that The Earthshot Prize is traveling to Singapore, where the groundbreaking solutions of our 2023 Finalists will be celebrated."

For the first time, the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony will be accompanied by a series of events as part of Earthshot Week. Beginning November 6, the week will see global leaders, businesses and investors convene in Singapore to explore exciting opportunities with The Earthshot Prize Winners and Finalists aimed at accelerating their solutions and bringing about tangible action to repair the planet. Members of the public will also be invited to experience local activations centered on the 2023 cohort of Earthshot solutions.

Over the last year, the 2023 Earthshot Prize cohort have driven incredible impact to repair and regenerate our planet with more than 1.5 million people benefiting directly from finalist solutions. Over 7,000 hectares of land and almost 2.1 million hectares have been protected or restored, while over 35,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions have been reduced, avoided or sequestered.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 17: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge on stage during the first Earthshot Prize awards ceremony at Alexandra Palace on October 17, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince William. Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince William created the contest in 2020 with plans to award Earthshot Prizes until 2030. The inaugural awards ceremony was held in London in October 2021.

Given that Prince William was inspired by President John F. Kennedy's famed 10-year goal of landing on the moon (known as Moonshot), it was only fitting that the second awards show was held in Boston in December 2022.

Kate Middleton, 41, adhered to the event's sustainable fashion guidelines in a bright green off-the-shoulder gown by Solace London, which she rented from HURR, a rental platform in the U.K. for designer dresses. She accessorized her look with the ultimate rewear — an emerald and diamond choker that belonged to Princess Diana. She also wore halo emerald and diamond earrings mounted in platinum by Asprey.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 02: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Kate Middleton and Prince William. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

It was revealed last month that Jacinda Ardern, the former prince minister of New Zealand, joined the Earthshot Prize's Board of Trustees.

"It is an honour to welcome @jacindaardern to the @EarthshotPrize team. Her life-long commitment to supporting sustainable and environmental solutions, along with her experience as Prime Minister of New Zealand, will bring a rich infusion of new thinking to our mission," Prince William said in a rare personal tweet, signing off "W."

Related Articles
Catherine, Princess of Wales during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday
Kate Middleton Makes a Surprise Appearance on Eurovision Song Contest — Playing the Piano!
Princess Charlotte of Wales and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Get Ready for the Coronation in New Behind-the-Scenes Video
Photographs are made available for editorial purposes, charities and not-for-profit organisations. The copyright of the photographs is vested in Buckingham Palace and Hugo Burnand. Terms of use must be strictly adhered to. The photographs will be free for press usage until 2259hrs GMT, Sunday December 31, 2023. The photographs are being made available by way of licence on condition that: The photographs shall be solely for news editorial use only. The photographs should be used only in the context of Their Majesties' Coronation. The photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form. In This handout image released by Buckingham Palace, King Charles III, Prince William Prince of Wales and Prince George on the day of the coronation in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace. The King in full regalia wearing The Robe of Estate, the Imperial State Crown, holding the Sovereign's Orb and Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross. He is seated on one of a pair of 1902 throne chairs that were made for the future King George V and Queen Mary for use at the Coronation of King Edward VII. The chairs were also used in the background of the 1937 Coronation of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth and King Charles III and Queen Camilla to receive addresses from the Speakers of both Houses of Parliament last year. ( Photo by Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 2023 via Getty Images)
King Charles Poses with Heirs Prince William and Prince George in New Coronation Portrait
Eliza Reid, Kate Middleton
King Charles' Coronation Guest Says Kate Middleton Is 'Such a Pro' at Welcoming Everyone (Exclusive)
Jason Knauf, lately Chief Executive Officer, The Royal Foundation, and Senior Advisor to The Prince and Princess of Wales, is made a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle
Prince William's Uniform Has a Subtle But Deeply Meaningful Change: Can You Spot It?
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Wire/Shutterstock (12973763ad) Princess Beatrice, Christopher Woolf and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (left) during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day four of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations Platinum Jubilee Pageant, London, UK - 05 Jun 2022
Princess Beatrice Says She and Stepson Christopher Woolf Share a Love of Reading
Royal Ascot
Kate Middleton Recycles a Fan Favorite Outfit from 2019 to Host Buckingham Palace Garden Party
Princess Charlotte of Wales
Princess Charlotte Follows the 5-Second Rule While Eating a S'more in Must-See Moment
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey
Prince Harry Would Have 'Personally Regretted' Missing Coronation, King's Former Press Secretary Says
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend King Charles III's Coronation Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 9, 2023 in London, England.
Kate Middleton and Prince William Host Buckingham Palace Garden Party Days After King Charles' Coronation
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (L), Britain's Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales and their children Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales (C) and Britain's Prince George of Wales (L) attend the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London on May 7, 202
Kate Middleton and Prince William Hosted a Post-Coronation Concert Party at Windsor Castle
king charles, queen Camilla
Kate Middleton and Prince William Join King Charles and Queen Camilla for Coronation Group Portrait
Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh take part in a puppy class at the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association Training Centre at a pop-up Coronation Cafe
Prince Edward and Sophie Join a Puppy Class for Guide Dogs for Coronation Volunteering Day
The first official portrait of His Majesty The King following his Coronation on 6th May
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Official Coronation Portraits Revealed! See All 4 Regal Photos
Prince Louis of Wales enjoys a toasted marshmallow as he takes part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
Kate Middleton Calls Prince Louis a Sweet Nickname During His First Royal Engagement
Prince William, Prince of Wales (R) looks on as (L-R) Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales, Britain's Prince George of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales toast marshmallows as they take part in the Big Help Out
All the Best Photos from Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' Volunteer Day