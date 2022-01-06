The Duke of Cambridge is looking for the next set of eco-innovators to bid for his Earthshot Prize, which will be awarded later this year

Prince William Says He's 'Determined to Go Further' with 2022 Earthshot Prize to 'Protect Our World'

Prince William is kick-starting 2022 by ushering in the latest phase in his mission to help the planet.

The Duke of Cambridge is asking for a fresh batch of innovative ideas to combat the climate crisis as his groundbreaking Earthshot Prize enters its second year of the decade in which he hopes he can assemble a global team of environmentalists to repair the planet.

The new search for eco-innovators will be led by a nomination network that has now expanded to 300 organizations and people from around the world. It will build on the successful first year in which five prize winners were awarded $1.3 million each. The 2021 Earthshot winners and 10 more finalists will continue to receive mentoring to help scale up their projects confronting press issues including climate change, plastic pollution and the degradation of the oceans.

"The 2021 Winners and Finalists have set the bar incredibly high," William said in a statement. "As the nominations for 2022 open, I can't wait to see what solutions the Prize helps to champion this coming year."

He continued, "In 2022, we are determined to go further by seeking even more nominations from every corner of the world, ensuring that we spotlight and scale the very best ideas and innovations that will put our planet on a sustainable path and protect our world for generations to come."

earthshot exclusive behind the scenes photos Kate Middleton and Prince William | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Royal Foundation

The inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards took place in October, with a ceremony to come each year this next decade. Two years in the making (and inspired by President John F. Kennedy's famed Moonshot initiative), the Earthshot Prize aims to promote impactful approaches to the world's most pressing environmental challenges.

"Seeing the incredible solutions that have been developed by the first winners of the Prize — and all of our finalists — shows us that the answers are out there," William, 39, told PEOPLE in October. "By recognizing these efforts and supporting and scaling them to be the best they can be, we can inspire the confidence that a healthier, more sustainable future is within our grasp."

Nominators for the 2022 Earthshot Prize have until March 4 to submit entries that will be considered in the independent assessment process. An extensive research and consultation process follows, assessing each on how they can positively influence what Earthshot considers to be key tipping points: personal transportation, regenerative agriculture, future-fit buildings, and extending the life of fashion, food and plastic products.

This year's Prize will also prioritize solutions led by indigenous innovators and women, as well as Web 3.0-enabled solutions (nominations that unlock new financial models which value nature). Organizers also say that they are also looking for so-called wild cards that have transformative impact potential.

Prince William Prince William | Credit: Erica Wilson Studio Silverback